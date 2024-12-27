All sections
WorldDecember 27, 2024

Cowboys shutting down CeeDee Lamb with 2 games to go over receiver's shoulder issue

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are shutting down CeeDee Lamb with two games remaining after their 2023 All-Pro receiver spent the second half of the season dealing with a sprained right shoulder.

AP News, Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) breaks a tackle attempt by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) breaks a tackle attempt by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) is checked on by team medical staff after Lamb caught a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) is checked on by team medical staff after Lamb caught a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) jogs to the sideline after making a catch inthe first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) jogs to the sideline after making a catch inthe first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The team said Thursday that additional exams revealed enough damage to keep Lamb off the field Sunday at Philadelphia and in the final game at home against Washington. The team said surgery was not expected to be required.

Dallas was eliminated from playoff contention a few hours before last weekend's 26-24 victory over Tampa Bay.

The decision on Lamb means the Cowboys will finish the regular season with at least five former Pro Bowlers on injured reserve.

Among the others are quarterback Dak Prescott, who was limited to eight games before a season-ending hamstring tear, and right guard Zack Martin. The seven-time All-Pro made it through 10 games before deciding on season-ending ankle surgery.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence didn't playing after Week 4 because of a foot injury, and cornerback Trevon Diggs battled a variety of injuries while playing 11 games before a knee injury ended his season.

Lamb initially injured his right shoulder when it hit the turf hard twice in a 27-21 loss at Atlanta on Nov. 3. He kept playing and had at least 100 yards in each of his last two games — both victories — before getting shut down.

The 25-year-old Lamb sat out the entire offseason and preseason in a contract dispute after getting career highs in catches (an NFL-best 135), yards receiving (club-record 1,749) and touchdowns (12) in 2023.

The holdout finally ended with a $136 million, four-year extension in late August, but neither the Cowboys nor their star receiver could get that production going again this season. Dallas (7-8) is missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020, Lamb's rookie year.

Lamb finishes the season with 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six TDs.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

