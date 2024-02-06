NEW YORK (AP) — A court hearing is scheduled Friday for the man accused of setting a woman on fire on a New York City subway train and fanning the flames with a shirt as she burned to death.

Sebastian Zapeta has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of arson for the apparently random attack, which occurred early Sunday morning on a train stopped in Brooklyn.

The 33-year-old man made his first court appearance earlier in the week. He was not required to enter a plea, and his attorney has not responded to requests for comment.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified by police.

Zapeta, who federal immigration officials said is a Guatemalan citizen who entered the U.S. illegally, has been jailed at the city's Rikers Island complex.