All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 10, 2025

Court grants request to block detained Venezuelan immigrants from being sent to Guantanamo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal court on Sunday blocked the Trump administration from sending three Venezuelan immigrants held in New Mexico to

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the Office of Military Commissions building used for Periodic Review Board hearings stands, on April 18, 2019, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the Office of Military Commissions building used for Periodic Review Board hearings stands, on April 18, 2019, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this April 17, 2019, photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is seen through the razor wire inside the Camp VI detention facility in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - In this April 17, 2019, photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is seen through the razor wire inside the Camp VI detention facility in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, an Army soldier, right, and a Marine stand in front of the gates that separate the Cuban side from the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)
FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, an Army soldier, right, and a Marine stand in front of the gates that separate the Cuban side from the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a U.S. soldier stands between two cells, one used as a library and the other a gym, inside the Camp VI detention facility at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. naval base in Cuba, June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)
FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a U.S. soldier stands between two cells, one used as a library and the other a gym, inside the Camp VI detention facility at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. naval base in Cuba, June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal court on Sunday blocked the Trump administration from sending three Venezuelan immigrants held in New Mexico to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba as part of the president's immigration crackdown.

In a legal filing earlier in the day, lawyers for the men said the detainees “fit the profile of those the administration has prioritized for detention in Guantanamo, i.e. Venezuelan men detained in the El Paso area with (false) charges of connections with the Tren de Aragua gang.”

It asked a U.S. District Court in New Mexico for a temporary restraining order blocking their transfer, adding that “the mere uncertainty the government has created surrounding the availability of legal process and counsel access is sufficient to authorize the modest injunction.”

During a brief hearing, Judge Kenneth J. Gonzales granted the temporary order, which was opposed by the government, said Jessica Vosburgh, an attorney for the three men.

“It's short term. This will get revisited and further fleshed out in the weeks to come,” Vosburgh told The Associated Press.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A message seeking comment was left for U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement.

The filing came as part of a lawsuit on behalf of the three men filed by the Center for Constitutional Rights, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, and Las Americas Immigrant Advisory Center.

The Tren de Aragua gang originated in a lawless prison in the central Venezuelan state of Aragua more than a decade ago and has expanded in recent years as millions of desperate Venezuelans fled President President Nicolás Maduro 's rule and migrated to other parts of Latin America or the U.S.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said last week that flights of detainees had landed at Guantanamo. Immigrant rights groups sent a letter Friday demanding access to people who have been sent there, saying the base should not be used as a “legal black hole.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that more than 8,000 people have been arrested in immigration enforcement actions since Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

Trump has vowed to deport millions of the estimated 11.7 million people in the U.S. illegally.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 10
Pope's point-man on migration and aid concerned about USAID ...
WorldFeb. 10
Review: Kendrick Lamar brings America and 'Not Like Us' into...
WorldFeb. 10
PHOTO COLLECTION: NFL Super Bowl 59 Football Halftime Show
WorldFeb. 10
Hawaii is the rainbow capital of the world. Here's what that...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: NFL Super Bowl 59 Football Moments
WorldFeb. 10
PHOTO COLLECTION: NFL Super Bowl 59 Football Moments
PHOTO COLLECTION: NFL Super Bowl 59 Football Action
WorldFeb. 10
PHOTO COLLECTION: NFL Super Bowl 59 Football Action
Trump says he will announce 25% steel and aluminum tariffs Monday, and more import duties are coming
WorldFeb. 9
Trump says he will announce 25% steel and aluminum tariffs Monday, and more import duties are coming
Trump says he is serious about Canada becoming 51st state in Super Bowl interview
WorldFeb. 9
Trump says he is serious about Canada becoming 51st state in Super Bowl interview
The Latest: Chiefs, Eagles and entertainers prepare for Super Bowl
WorldFeb. 9
The Latest: Chiefs, Eagles and entertainers prepare for Super Bowl
Vance and Musk question the authority of the courts as Trump's agenda faces legal pushback
WorldFeb. 9
Vance and Musk question the authority of the courts as Trump's agenda faces legal pushback
Trump official orders consumer protection agency to stop work
WorldFeb. 9
Trump official orders consumer protection agency to stop work
‘Dog Man’ bests ‘Heart Eyes,’ ‘Love Hurts’ at box office
WorldFeb. 9
‘Dog Man’ bests ‘Heart Eyes,’ ‘Love Hurts’ at box office
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy