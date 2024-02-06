WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Canada should be the 51st U.S. state as he proposes erasing the 5,525-mile-long border that separates the countries and alleviating the need for tariffs he's threatened against one of America's top allies and trading partners.

The traditional Lower 48 states would become the contiguous 50 as the Canadian territory between the U.S. mainland and Alaska disappears, leaving Hawaii as the only noncontinental state.

“If people wanted to play the game right, it would be 100% certain that they’d become a state,” Trump said recently.

Canada at first reacted as though Trump must be joking, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowing that his country will never be the 51st state." But Trudeau more recently suggested behind closed doors of Trump's sustained annexation calls: "It is a real thing.”

But is it? Really?

Here's a closer look:

What’s the process for add

ing a state?

Congress has to approve accepting a new state.

It takes only a House majority, but Senate filibuster rules require a minimum of 60 votes in the 100-member chamber to bring a bill to the floor — an insurmountable threshold for all kinds of key legislation.

The Constitution’s Admissions Clause, Article IV, Section 3, states: “New States may be admitted by the Congress into this Union; but no new State shall be formed or erected within the Jurisdiction of any other State; nor any State be formed by the Junction of two or more States, or Parts of States, without the Consent of the Legislatures of the States concerned as well as of the Congress.”

Any measure approving a new state that clears Congress would also have to be signed into law by the president — though Trump, a Republican, has made it clear he'd do so to admit Canada.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a Trump ally, joked on X when all 50 states certified Trump's Electoral College victory last month, “They skipped Canada. We’ll fix that next time!”

Still, no major legislation is advancing that would extend an invitation to statehood to America's northern neighbor.

Doesn't Canada have a say?

A territory's residents don't necessarily have to vote to join the United States.

There have been multiple past pathways to statehood — from the absorption of the 13 colonies under the Articles of Confederation, to Congress formally agreeing to Texas' request to be annexed as the 28th state, but only after rejecting previous overtures from the then-republic.

However, most states were added after Congress accepted a petition from some territorial legislative body, which could include legislatures that Congress itself suggested forming as part of the process.

In practice, therefore, Canada would probably have to have a referendum to gauge voters' interests in joining the U.S. before more detailed aspects of the process could begin — and the chances of passage don't seem high.

While not addressing Canada as the 51st state directly, polling last year from Gallup and the Pew Research Center shows that Americans overwhelmingly have a positive view of Canada — and that while Canadians view the U.S. more positively than negatively, their view may be a little more muted.

Trump's threats of tariffs have left Canadians feeling betrayed, and sports fans in Canada have begun voicing their displeasure by booing the U.S. national anthem at NBA and NHL games.