ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris said Monday the team name is not changing.

Harris said the name is here to stay after inheriting it when he and his group bought the team from longtime owner Dan Snyder in 2023.

“I think it’s now being embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff, so, we’re going with that,” Harris said. “Now, in this building, the name Commanders means something. It’s about players who love football, are great at football, hit hard, mentally tough, great teammates. It’s really meaningful that that name is growing in meaning."

The Commanders reached the NFC championship game in quarterback Jayden Daniels' rookie year, exceeding expectations in general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn's first season in charge.