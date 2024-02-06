Conservatives of color have lofty expectations for Trump's second term

WASHINGTON (AP) — Delivering his first address as a reinaugurated president, Donald Trump spoke directly to communities that had historically shunned his party.

“To the Black and Hispanic communities, I want to thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love and trust that you have shown me with your vote,” Trump said. “We set records, and I will not forget it. I’ve heard your voices in the campaign, and I look forward to working with you in the years to come.”

Trump, whose inauguration coincided with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, promised to “strive together to make his dream a reality.” It’s a vow that many prominent Black and Hispanic civil rights leaders view skeptically. But among the conservatives of color who surround Trump, the moment was an endorsement of their biggest hopes, years in the making.

“This room was impossible twenty years ago,” Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said Sunday evening during the “Legacy of Freedom Ball," a gala of a few hundred mostly Black conservatives who gathered to ring in the new administration. “But in 2024 not only are we back, but we’re bringing Black people and Hispanic people into the Republican Party," Donalds told the crowd.

Trump’s comments alluded to the record margins he garnered among heavily Black and Hispanic regions of the country compared to past Republican presidential candidates. At galas preceding Trump's inauguration, conservative Black and Hispanic activists and lawmakers toasted to a new era in which many of them hope to play a larger role than in Trump's first term.

“There’s so much that we expect from the president, and I believe he’s going to deliver,” said Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, an outspoken conservative who is running to become the state’s first Black and female governor.

Earle-Sears listed stricter immigration policies, cracking down on crime and reducing the federal government’s role in education as priorities she believed would speak to Black Americans. “Let’s just give him a chance,” she said.

The revelry came after a year of bifurcated messaging from the Trump campaign, which invested in appeals to Black and Hispanic voters while at the same time depicting immigrants and communities of color as violent criminals and the country as beset by diversity and inclusion policies that conservatives view as weakening the nation.

But Trump's divisive messages on “Black jobs” and “Hispanic jobs” spoke to a view of the economy and society that found salience with some voters, including voters of color, on top of concerns over inflation, rapid technological change and geopolitical unrest abroad.

Trump gained a larger share of Black and Latino voters than he did in 2020, when he lost to Democrat Joe Biden — most notably among young Black and Hispanic male voters — according to AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of more than 120,000 voters.

Overall, about 16% of Black voters supported Trump in November, while about 8 in 10 voted for Democrat Kamala Harris. But that represented a shift from 2020 when only 8% of Black voters backed Trump and about 9 in 10 went for Biden. Among Hispanic voters, 43% voted for Trump in November, up from about one-third in 2020.

Black women are largely the exception to this shift – about 9 in 10 Black female voters supported Harris in 2024, similar to the share that backed Biden in 2020.

At the Hispanic Inaugural Ball the Saturday before Trump's inauguration, GOP members of Congress, state lawmakers and governors mingled with conservative activists and business executives from across the Western Hemisphere.

Latin American leaders like Argentinian President Javier Milei and Paraguayan President Santiago Peña rubbed elbows with Republican members of Congress, including Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, Mexican actors and Hispanic business executives. Vivek Ramaswamy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott all made appearances.

“I don’t think Trump gets enough credit for listening and tailoring his policies in part to what people want in these communities.” said Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami. Suarez, who leads a city that is overwhelmingly Hispanic and sits at the nexus of the U.S. and Latin America, said Trump can maintain his support among Hispanic voters “and grow it again. It just goes back to the basics.”