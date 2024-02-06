All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 5, 2024

Congo government says it's 'on alert' over mystery flu-like disease that killed dozens

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s health minister said Thursday the government is on alert over a

JEAN-YVES KAMALE, Associated Press
Congo's Health Minister Roger Kamba speaks, during a press conference, in Congo, Kinshasa, Thursday, Nov 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Samy Ntumba Shambuyi)
Congo's Health Minister Roger Kamba speaks, during a press conference, in Congo, Kinshasa, Thursday, Nov 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Samy Ntumba Shambuyi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Congo's health minister Roger Kamba attends a press conference in Kinshasa, Congo, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Samy Ntumba Shambuyi)
Congo's health minister Roger Kamba attends a press conference in Kinshasa, Congo, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Samy Ntumba Shambuyi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Congo's Health Minister Roger Kamba speaks, during a press conference, in Congo, Kinshasa, Thursday, Nov 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Samy Ntumba Shambuyi)
Congo's Health Minister Roger Kamba speaks, during a press conference, in Congo, Kinshasa, Thursday, Nov 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Samy Ntumba Shambuyi)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s health minister said Thursday the government is on alert over a mystery flu-like disease that in recent weeks killed dozens of people.

Authorities have so far confirmed 71 deaths, including 27 people who died in hospitals and 44 in the community in the southern Kwango province, health minister Roger Kamba said.

“The Congolese government is on general alert regarding this disease," Kamba said, without providing more details.

Of the victims at the hospitals, 10 died due to lack of blood transfusion and 17 as a result of respiratory problems, he said.

The deaths were recorded between Nov. 10 and Nov. 25 in the Panzi health zone of Kwango province. There were around 380 cases, almost half of which were children under the age of five, according to the minister.

Authorities have said that symptoms include fever, headache, cough and anemia. Epidemiological experts are in the region to take samples and investigate the disease, the minister said.

“The disease resembles a respiratory disease but it is difficult to talk about how it is transmitted before the results of the analysis of the collected samples,” Kamba added.

The Panzi health zone, located around 435 miles (700 kilometers), from the capital Kinshasa, is a remote area of the Kwango province, making it hard to access. The epidemiological experts took two days to arrive there, the minister said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“The health system is quite weak in our rural areas, but for certain types of care, the ministry has all the provisions, and we are waiting for the first results of the sample analysis to properly calibrate things,” he added.

A Panzi resident, Claude Niongo, said his wife and seven-year-old daughter died from the disease.

“We do not know the cause but I only noticed high fevers, vomiting... and then death,” Niongo told The Associated Press over the phone. "Now, the authorities are talking to us about an epidemic but in the meantime, there is a problem of care (and) people are dying,” he added.

Lucien Lufutu, president of the civil society consultation framework of the Kwango province, who is in Panzi, said the local hospital where patients are treated is underequipped.

“There is a lack of medicines and medical supplies, since the disease is not yet known, most of the population is treated by traditional practitioners,” Lufutu told the AP.

He also said the disease just affected Katenda, another nearby health zone.

When asked about a potential outbreak in other health zones, the minister said he could not tell if that was the case but that nothing was reported.

Congo is already plagued by the mpox epidemic, with more than 47,000 suspected cases and over 1,000 suspected deaths from the disease in the Central African country, according to the World Health Organization.

“At the current stage, we cannot speak of a large-scale epidemic, we must wait for the results of the samples taken,” health minister Kamba said regarding the mystery flu-like disease.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 5
OPEC+ oil producers' alliance postpones production increases...
WorldDec. 5
Why Trump and the Federal Reserve could clash in the coming ...
WorldDec. 5
Experts believe study of 700-year-old handwriting unveils le...
WorldDec. 5
Secret Service head vows accountability for 'abject failure'...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
European satellites launched to create artificial solar eclipses in a tech demo
WorldDec. 5
European satellites launched to create artificial solar eclipses in a tech demo
Syrian insurgents say they have entered the city of Hama after fierce fighting
WorldDec. 5
Syrian insurgents say they have entered the city of Hama after fierce fighting
PHOTO COLLECTION: YE-Top Photos-US
WorldDec. 5
PHOTO COLLECTION: YE-Top Photos-US
Japan's famous sake joins UNESCO's cultural heritage list, a boost to brewers and enthusiasts
WorldDec. 5
Japan's famous sake joins UNESCO's cultural heritage list, a boost to brewers and enthusiasts
Justice Department and the city of Memphis to address results of scathing police investigation
WorldDec. 5
Justice Department and the city of Memphis to address results of scathing police investigation
2 kindergarteners wounded and gunman dead after shooting at California religious school
WorldDec. 5
2 kindergarteners wounded and gunman dead after shooting at California religious school
PHOTO COLLECTION: Miami Art Week
WorldDec. 5
PHOTO COLLECTION: Miami Art Week
Police hunt for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare's boss in Manhattan
WorldDec. 5
Police hunt for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare's boss in Manhattan
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy