All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 21, 2025

Condemned South Carolina killer chooses to be executed by firing squad

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Condemned South Carolina inmate Brad Sigmon has chosen to die next month by a firing squad. He would be the first U.S. inmate shot to death in an execution in 15 years.

JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press
This undated image provided by shows Brad Sigmon, convicted of beating to death his estranged girlfriend’s parents in Greenville County in 2001. (South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP)
This undated image provided by shows Brad Sigmon, convicted of beating to death his estranged girlfriend’s parents in Greenville County in 2001. (South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People protest prior to the scheduled execution of Marion Bowman Jr. outside of a South Carolina Department of Corrections facility, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
People protest prior to the scheduled execution of Marion Bowman Jr. outside of a South Carolina Department of Corrections facility, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Condemned South Carolina inmate Brad Sigmon has chosen to die next month by a firing squad. He would be the first U.S. inmate shot to death in an execution in 15 years.

Sigmon is scheduled to die March 7. On Friday, he became the first South Carolina inmate to choose the state’s new firing squad over lethal injection or the electric chair.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Only three inmates in the U.S. have been executed by firing squad since 1976. All were in Utah, with the last one taking place in 2010.

Sigmon will be strapped to a chair and have a hood placed over his head and a target placed over his heart in the death chamber. Three volunteers will fire at him through a small opening about 15 feet (4.6 meters) away.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 21
Thousands of supporters of Hezbollah's slain leader Nasralla...
WorldFeb. 21
Luigi Mangione set for first court appearance since his arra...
WorldFeb. 21
Experienced workers, not just rookies, get cut as Trump slas...
WorldFeb. 21
Jerry 'Ice Man' Butler, soul singer whose hits included 'Onl...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
January home sales fall as high mortgage rates, prices freeze out would-be buyers
WorldFeb. 21
January home sales fall as high mortgage rates, prices freeze out would-be buyers
Trump administration stalling medical evacuation for USAID staffers, spouses in peril, suits charge
WorldFeb. 21
Trump administration stalling medical evacuation for USAID staffers, spouses in peril, suits charge
New York Yankees drop ban on beards, 49 years after it was imposed by owner George Steinbrenner
WorldFeb. 21
New York Yankees drop ban on beards, 49 years after it was imposed by owner George Steinbrenner
For Dominican baseball hopefuls, age fraud cases and a curveball from Japan reflect a broken system
WorldFeb. 21
For Dominican baseball hopefuls, age fraud cases and a curveball from Japan reflect a broken system
US envoy praises Zelenskyy after Trump's censure of the Ukrainian leader
WorldFeb. 21
US envoy praises Zelenskyy after Trump's censure of the Ukrainian leader
Closing arguments begin in the trial of the man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie
WorldFeb. 21
Closing arguments begin in the trial of the man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie
Federal judge allows Trump's mass firings of federal workers to move forward
WorldFeb. 21
Federal judge allows Trump's mass firings of federal workers to move forward
Singer of Canadian anthem at 4 Nations Face-Off changes lyric to protest Trump's 51st state remarks
WorldFeb. 21
Singer of Canadian anthem at 4 Nations Face-Off changes lyric to protest Trump's 51st state remarks
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy