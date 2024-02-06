LONDON (AP) — Papal thriller “Conclave” won four prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday.

“The Brutalist” also won four trophies, including best director for Brady Corbet.

“The Brutalist” star Adrien Brody took the prize for best actor, and Mikey Madison won the best actress prize for “Anora.”

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

LONDON (AP) — Papal thriller “ Conclave ” was among winners Sunday at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, where genre-bending musical “ Emilia Pérez ” proved that it’s still an awards contender despite a multipronged backlash that looked to have dented its chances.

“Conclave” was nominated in 12 categories for Sunday's prizes, including best picture, best director for Edward Berger and best actor for Ralph Fiennes, playing a cardinal corralling conniving clergy as they elect a new pope.

Before those categories were handed out, “Conclave” was named outstanding British film and took trophies for editing and adapted screenplay.

“Emilia Pérez" has 11 nominations, including best picture and best director for Jacques Audiard. It won the prize for best film not in the English language.

Best actress nominee Karla Sofía Gascón, who stars as the titular transgender ex-cartel boss in “Emilia Pérez,” wasn’t at the ceremony. Gascón has withdrawn from promoting the film, which has 13 Oscar nominations, amid controversy over her social media posts disparaging Muslims, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars.

Audiard has condemned those comments, but in his acceptance speech thanked Gascón and her co-stars Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez.

“I am deeply proud of what we have all achieved together," he said.

Saldaña was named best supporting actress for her role as a lawyer who helps the title character transition to a woman and out of a life of crime. She called the film “the creative challenge of a lifetime.”

From the BAFTAs to the Oscars

Stars including Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Ariana Grande, Lupita Nyong’o, Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan walked the red carpet at London’s Royal Festival Hall for the awards, known as BAFTAs.

The prizes are being watched for clues about who will triumph at Hollywood’s Academy Awards on March 2, in an unusually hard-to-call awards season.

They also have a distinctly British accent. The ceremony kicked off with its kilt-wearing host, Scottish actor David Tennant, leading the audience in a rousing singalong of The Proclaimers’ anthem “I’m Gonna be (500 Miles).”

Kieran Culkin was named best supporting actor for “A Real Pain,” about odd couple cousins on a trip to explore their roots. The film's writer and co-star, Jesse Eisenberg, took the BAFTA for best original screenplay.

“I’d like to share this with my wife, who didn’t come because she didn’t think I’d win,” Eisenberg quipped.

The best-film contenders are “Conclave,” “Emilia Pérez,” Brady Corbet’s 215-minute architecture epic " The Brutalist,” the James Mangold-directed Bob Dylan biopic “ A Complete Unknown ” and Sean Baker’s Brighton Beach tragicomedy “ Anora.”