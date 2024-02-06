LONDON (AP) — Papal thriller “ Conclave,” which stars Ralph Fiennes as a cardinal overseeing the election of a new pope, leads the race — just — for the British Academy Film Awards, with nominations in 12 categories, one more than the genre-busting trans musical " Emilia Perez."

But with the wildfires in Los Angeles over the past week fresh in the minds of everyone in the movie industry, Wednesday's announcement of the latest BAFTA nominations was understandably restrained.

“Before we begin, on behalf of everyone at BAFTA, our thoughts are with colleagues, friends and peers and all those affected by the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area,” actor Will Sharpe said before he and fellow actor Mia McKenna-Bruce announced the nominations.

BAFTA chair Sara Putt wouldn't be drawn on whether the fires may impact the BAFTA ceremony, which is due to take place on Feb. 16 at the Royal Festival Hall in central London and hosted by David Tennant.

“The ceremony is a month away, it would be inappropriate and far too early to say anything about that,” Putt told The Associated Press.

The five films nominated for the prestigious best film award were “Conclave,” “Emilia Perez,” the 215-minute postwar epic ” The Brutalist,” the Palme d’Or-winning comedy/drama “ Anora ″ and the Bob Dylan biopic “ A Complete Unknown.”

“The Brutalist” ended up with nine nominations, including leading actor for Adrien Brody, who faces stiff competition from Fiennes and Timothee Chalamet, who plays the young Dylan in “A Complete Unknown.”

The other actors nominated are Hugh Grant for his creepy role in the horror film “ Heretic,” Colman Domingo in real-life prison drama “ Sing Sing ” and Sebastian Stan for his portrayal of a real estate mogul — a certain Donald Trump — in “ The Apprentice.”

“Anora,” the sci-fi epic “Dune: Part Two” and “Wicked” each received seven nominations. “A Complete Unknown” received six nominations, as did “Kneecap,” the Irish-language hip-hop drama.

The prizes — officially called the EE BAFTA Film Awards — are Britain’s equivalent of Hollywood’s Academy Awards and will be watched closely for hints of who may win at the Oscars on March 3.