LOS ANGELES (AP) — As the cast of "Conclave" descended steps leading to backstage at the Shrine Auditorium, they got a fresh round of applause from staff and crew at the Screen Actors Guild Awards to go with the big ovation they'd gotten moments earlier from the ballroom crowd.

The esteemed group of Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini and John Lithgow had enough collective gravitas on their own, but Harrison Ford, who had just presented them the best ensemble award, the night's big prize, also walked among them.

He was among the generations of stars, including the night's other big winners and nominees, to congratulate the elite performers from the papal potboiler as they made their way through the behind-the-scenes winners' obligations at the SAG Awards, with an Associated Press reporter in tow.

A photographer asked the “Conclave” winners to stop and pose, and shouted “Get in there Mr. Ford!”

Ford, not wanting to horn in, walked backwards up the steps back on to the stage.

SAG staffers tried to lead the group to their next stop, but they had to wait. “I have to go get my purse!” Rossellini said, and returned to the ballroom. Lithgow went back in too to get his wife.

A whirlwind of stars congratulate ‘Conclave’ cast

A gleeful Jamie Lee Curtis descended on the two before they left and gave congrats and kisses to each.

Fiennes walked ahead alone for a moment, and happened on Ariana Grande, whose cast of “Wicked” had been up against “Conclave” for best ensemble.

'Yay, congratulations!" she told Fiennes. “I was really happy for you guys I was screaming!"

She then introduced him to her date, Broadway's “Spongebob SquarePants” actor Ethan Slater.

Next came a station, normally a bar, where the actual SAG statuettes are handed out. (The ones they accept on stage are just props.)

Jane Fonda, the night's winner of the guild's Lifetime Achievement Award, walked up.

“Are you guys just hanging out at the bar?” she said.

“I'm waiting for you, Jane Fonda!” Fiennes replied.

Fiennes pulled her aside and quietly praised the call-to-arms political speech she made during the show.

“You nailed it,” he said, adding that she expressed “what no one is saying.”

Rossellini reappeared, gave a big hug to Fonda, and introduced her to the fourth “Conclave” cast member in attendance, Sergio Castellitto, who played the vaping Cardinal Tedesco in the film.

“He was the conservative,” Rossellini said.

“I was the villain!” Castellitto added.

Enter newly-minted winner Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet, winner of best male actor for “A Complete Unknown," then showed up to get his statue.