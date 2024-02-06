All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 17, 2024

Concert promoters, hotels and lodging sites soon will have to disclose extra fees up front

The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday said it will soon require hotels, vacation rental platforms and live event promoters to

DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building is seen in Washington on Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building is seen in Washington on Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday said it will soon require hotels, vacation rental platforms and live event promoters to disclose any fees up front when they list prices.

The FTC said consumers often see advertised prices for hotel rooms, short-term rentals, and tickets to sporting events and concerts only to be surprised later by so-called “junk fees,” including resort fees, cleaning fees, processing fees and other extra charges.

“People deserve to know up front what they’re being asked to pay without worrying that they’ll later be saddled with mysterious fees that they haven’t budgeted for and can’t avoid,” FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a statement.

The rule is scheduled to go into effect in 120 days.

The Associated Press left messages seeking comment Tuesday with the American Hotel and Lodging Association and Ticketmaster.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Four of the FTC’s five commissioners voted to approve the rule. Commissioner Andrew Ferguson, – who is President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to replace Khan, was the one dissenting vote.

The rule requires lodging and ticketing businesses to clearly and conspicuously disclose the true cost – including all mandatory fees – when they display any pricing. Businesses that exclude taxes or shipping fees from advertised prices must also disclose them before customers enter any payment information.

The FTC estimates the rule will save U.S. consumers 53 million hours per year of time spent searching for the true price of lodging or events.

The FTC launched the rule-making process in 2022, asking for public input on whether a fee-disclosure rule might help eliminate unfair and deceptive pricing. The agency said more than 12,000 people commented.

Junk fees and deceptive pricing are also one of the reasons the Department of Justice sued Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, earlier this year. The government asked a court to separate the companies, saying they have a monopoly on concert promotion and ticketing that drives up price for consumers.

The Biden administration also has targeted the fee practices of U.S. airlines, banks and online payment platforms.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 17
Tech consultant found guilty of second-degree murder in stab...
WorldDec. 17
Congress nears funding deal with more than $100 billion in d...
WorldDec. 17
Woman who stowed away on flight to Paris arrested again in B...
WorldDec. 17
Lawsuit accuses State Department of creating loopholes for I...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Israel's Netanyahu tours buffer zone inside Syria
WorldDec. 17
Israel's Netanyahu tours buffer zone inside Syria
Left-hander Max Fried and Yankees finalize $218 million, 8-year contract
WorldDec. 17
Left-hander Max Fried and Yankees finalize $218 million, 8-year contract
Most US teens are abstaining from drinking, smoking and marijuana, survey says
WorldDec. 17
Most US teens are abstaining from drinking, smoking and marijuana, survey says
Two stars may be orbiting each other near a supermassive black hole in our Milky Way galaxy
WorldDec. 17
Two stars may be orbiting each other near a supermassive black hole in our Milky Way galaxy
'Bluey' is bound for the big screen with a feature film coming in 2027
WorldDec. 17
'Bluey' is bound for the big screen with a feature film coming in 2027
Student who opened fire at Wisconsin school identified as a 15-year-old girl
WorldDec. 17
Student who opened fire at Wisconsin school identified as a 15-year-old girl
PHOTO COLLECTION: 2024 climate photos of the year
WorldDec. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: 2024 climate photos of the year
Retail sales rose at healthy pace last month in latest sign of US economy's health
WorldDec. 17
Retail sales rose at healthy pace last month in latest sign of US economy's health
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy