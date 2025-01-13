A company linked to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is now offering over $7 million to buy his Infowars platforms, more than double what it proposed when it lost to The Onion satirical news outlet in a bankruptcy auction that was later voided by a judge, a lawyer in the case said Monday.

First United American Companies, which runs a website in Jones’ name that sells nutritional supplements, submitted the new offer despite there being no official request to do so, Joshua Wolfshohl, an attorney for the trustee overseeing Jones' bankruptcy, told a bankruptcy court judge at a brief hearing in Houston.

Wolfshohl said the trustee also is expecting a new offer soon from The Onion's parent company, Chicago-based Global Tetrahedron.

The sale of Infowars is part of Jones’ personal bankruptcy case, which he filed in late 2022 after he was ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion in defamation lawsuits in Connecticut and Texas filed by relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut. Jones repeatedly called the 2012 shooting that killed 20 children and six educators a hoax staged by actors and aimed at increasing gun control.

Most of the proceeds from the sale of Infowars, as well as from many of Jones’ personal assets that are being sold, will go to the Sandy Hook families to help satisfy the defamation judgments. Some proceeds will go to Jones’ other creditors.

The future of Infowars, based in Jones' hometown of Austin, Texas, remains up in the air after the failed auction, and it's still not clear how the sale of its assets will proceed. Wolfshohl said the trustee, Christopher Murray, will evaluate the new offers and decide what to do next.

“I don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like,” Wolfshohl said. “But I think we would come back to the court and say, ‘Judge, here’s what we’ve got. Let’s talk about a sale process, one that your honor’s comfortable with, possibly with an auction.’”