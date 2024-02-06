WASHINGTON (AP) — Comcast will spin off many of NBCUniversal’s cable television networks, including USA Network, CNBC and MSNBC, into a separate public company.

The shift, which comes as more and more people opt for streaming services over traditional cable, was telegraphed by the company when it released its most recent earnings last month.

The new company will also get Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel as well as movie ticketing platform Fandango and the Rotten Tomatoes movie rating site.

Peacock will remain with Comcast, as will Bravo, which provides significant content for the Peacock streaming service.

Mark Lazarus, current chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group, will serve as the new entity’s chief executive officer. Anand Kini, the current chief financial officer of NBCUniversal, will take on the same title with the new company as well as the chief operating officer role.

"As a standalone company with these outstanding assets, we will be better positioned to serve our audiences and drive shareholder returns in this incredibly dynamic media environment across news, sports and entertainment," Lazarus said Wednesday.

Comcast said in the 12-month period ending September 30, the assets that will comprise the new company generated about $7 billion of the company’s approximate $123 billion in revenue.

Comcast expects the new company to have the financial flexibility to be “a potential partner and acquirer of other complementary media businesses.”