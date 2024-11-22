All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 22, 2024

Colorado funeral home owners accused of letting 190 bodies decay plead guilty to corpse abuse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The owners of a Colorado funeral home accused of piling 190 bodies inside a room-temperature building and giving the grieving relatives

JESSE BEDAYN, Associated Press
FILE - This combination of booking photos provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows Jon Hallford, left, and Carie Hallford, owners of Return to Nature Funeral Home. (Muskogee County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
FILE - This combination of booking photos provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows Jon Hallford, left, and Carie Hallford, owners of Return to Nature Funeral Home. (Muskogee County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The owners of a Colorado funeral home accused of piling 190 bodies inside a room-temperature building and giving the grieving relatives fake ashes pleaded guilty Friday to corpse abuse as aggrieved families looked on in court.

Jon and Carie Hallford, who own the Return to Nature Funeral Home, began storing bodies in a decrepit building near Colorado Springs as far back as 2019 and gave families dry concrete in place of cremated remains, according to the charges. The grim discovery last year upended families’ grieving processes.

Over the years, the Hallfords spent extravagantly, prosecutors say. They used customers’ money and nearly $900,000 in pandemic relief funds to buy laser body sculpting, fancy cars, trips to Las Vegas and Florida, $31,000 in cryptocurrency and other luxury items, according to court records.

Last month, the Hallfords pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges in an agreement in which they acknowledged defrauding customers and the federal government. The two have been charged with more than 200 charges of corpse abuse, theft, forgery and money laundering in state court.

Jon Hallford is represented by the public defenders office, which does not comment on cases. Carie Hallford’s attorney, Michael Stuzynski, declined to comment.

Over four years, customers of Return to Nature spread what they thought were their loves ones' ashes in meaningful locations, sometimes a plane’s flight away. Others carried their urns on cross-country road trips or held them tight at home.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The bodies, which prosecutors say were improperly stored, were discovered last year when neighbors reported a stench coming from a building in the small town of Penrose, southwest of Colorado Springs.

Authorities found bodies stacked atop each other, some swarming with insects. Among them were remains too decayed for visual identification. The building was so toxic that responders had to wear hazmat gear and could remain inside only for brief periods.

The discovery of the bodies at Return to Nature prompted state legislators to strengthen what had been among the laxest funeral home regulations in the country. Unlike most states, Colorado didn’t require routine inspections of funeral homes or credentials for the businesses’ operators.

This year, lawmakers brought Colorado’s regulations up to par with most other states, largely with support from the funeral home industry.

___

Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 22
Ancient meets modern as a new subway in Greece showcases arc...
WorldNov. 22
Jury reaches verdicts in human smuggling case after Indian f...
WorldNov. 22
Conor McGregor must pay woman $250K in sexual assault case, ...
WorldNov. 22
At least 15 people are sick in Minnesota from ground beef ti...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Vance takes on a more visible transition role as he works to boost Trump's most controversial picks
WorldNov. 22
Vance takes on a more visible transition role as he works to boost Trump's most controversial picks
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Friday, November 22, 2024
WorldNov. 22
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Friday, November 22, 2024
Giants release quarterback Daniel Jones just days after benching him
WorldNov. 22
Giants release quarterback Daniel Jones just days after benching him
Trump gave Interior nominee one directive for a half-billion acres of US land: 'Drill.'
WorldNov. 22
Trump gave Interior nominee one directive for a half-billion acres of US land: 'Drill.'
Actor Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend drops assault and defamation lawsuit against once-rising star
WorldNov. 22
Actor Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend drops assault and defamation lawsuit against once-rising star
Hyundai, Kia recall over 208,000 electric vehicles to fix problem that can cause loss of power
WorldNov. 22
Hyundai, Kia recall over 208,000 electric vehicles to fix problem that can cause loss of power
JD Vance is leaving the Senate for the vice presidency. That's set off a scramble for his Ohio seat
WorldNov. 22
JD Vance is leaving the Senate for the vice presidency. That's set off a scramble for his Ohio seat
Texas is taking a final vote on allowing Bible-infused lessons in public schools
WorldNov. 22
Texas is taking a final vote on allowing Bible-infused lessons in public schools
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy