CALI, Colombia (AP) — From time to time, Gustavo Arbeláez faces relatives whose losses were caused by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the powerful guerrilla group he was part of during Colombia’s five-decade armed conflict.

Tears in their eyes, victims name their loved ones and reprimand him: They had dreams and now they’re gone.

“I have never regretted being a guerrilla member,” said Arbeláez, who signed a divisive peace pact with the government alongside 13,600 FARC fighters in 2016. “But I now see that those of us who fought our country’s war lost sight of what life means.”

The fight among leftist guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries, drug lords and government forces left more than 450,000 people killed and 124,000 disappeared. These figures are on par with other conflicts in Latin America, where thousands have vanished under similar circumstances.

In Colombia, though, a peculiar thing happened. Aiming to heal long-time wounds and build new paths toward reconciliation, dozens of former rebels, officials, forensic anthropologists and religious leaders now work side-by-side in finding their country’s disappeared.

A DIVISIVE PEACE

The 2016 pact earned then-President Juan Manuel Santos a Nobel Peace Prize, but neither he nor his successors have fully addressed endemic violence, displacement and inequality — issues that helped spark Colombia’s conflict in the 1960s.

Since he came into office in 2022, the rebel-turned president who was sworn in as the country’s first leftist leader, Gustavo Petro, has pushed for “total peace.” His goal is to demobilize all rebels and drug trafficking gangs, but even as a ceasefire was carried out, negotiations with Colombia’s remaining guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army (ELN), are in crisis and violence escalated. Simultaneously, FARC hold-out groups and trafficking mafias continue to affect the country.

“A peace accord is not only a matter of setting down arms,” said the Rev. Arturo Arrieta, who oversees human rights initiatives in Palmira, a city in southwestern Colombia where efforts to exhume unidentified remains at a church-administered cemetery are underway.

“There’s a delay on the implementation of the accord, it’s underfunded and, although certain mechanisms are working, more actions are needed,” he added.

The peace pact established three crucial institutions for searching efforts: the Truth Commission; the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, which encourages offenders to confess their crimes and make restitution actions in exchange for not serving any jail time; and the Search Unit for Disappeared Persons, which traces disappearances within the conflict, conducts exhumations and returns loved ones' remains to hurting relatives like Doris Tejada, whose son Óscar Morales disappeared in 2007.

“It’s been 17 years and still hurts,” said Tejada, who found Morales’ remains in 2024. “I asked God for help because it was difficult to see his bones. We still mourn.”

Morales vanished near the border with Venezuela, where he had traveled from a city neighboring Bogotá to earn money selling clothes. Tejada later learned that he became a “ false positive," one of the 6,402 civilians who were slain by the military and intentionally registered as rebels during the conflict.

Officials have apologized for the killings and some soldiers involved have been sentenced to prison, but many remain reluctant to acknowledge that the military committed war crimes as serious as those carried out by rebels.

“I’ve been very vocal about this,” said Tejada, who tattooed her son’s face on her arm to keep him present. “If this will go unpunished, I want everyone to know that what I cared about the most was rescuing my son’s body and giving him a Christian burial.”

ALL COLOMBIANS DESERVE TO BE FOUND

Arbeláez joined FARC in the 1980s in Valle del Cauca, a highly affected region during the conflict. According to him, as a university leader his life was threatened, so he chose the path of arms.

“None of us decided, from a young age, to become paramilitary leaders, rebels, drug dealers or to run a hitman’s organization,” he said. “Certain circumstances led us to embrace those decisions and no one owns the truth, so we are still trying to understand what made us become part of a conflict that drove us to kill one another.”

Government forces and illegal groups were as responsible for massacres, forced recruitment and disappearances. According to the Truth Commission, paramilitary groups committed 45% of the homicides, while guerrillas — most of them FARC — carried out 27% and the government forces 12%.

Among his commitments toward the peace accord, Arbelaez and fellow former FARC rebels have shared information that benefits searching efforts. He also works with Corporación Reencuentros, an organization led by 140 ex-members of FARC who look for disappeared Colombians all over the territory.

Among those missing are rebels who died in combat and were buried by their comrades in the mountains, so that the military did not show them off as trophies.