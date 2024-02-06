Colleges around the US cautiously navigate Trump's DEI crackdown

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In Boston, Northeastern University renamed a program for underrepresented students, emphasizing “belonging” for all. In New Jersey, a session at Rutgers University catering to students from historically Black colleges had to be abruptly canceled. And around the U.S., colleges are assessing program names and titles that could run afoul of a Trump administration crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

New White House orders ban DEI policies in programs that receive federal money. Across higher education, institutions rely on federal funding for research grants, projects and contract work.

As they figure out how to adapt, some schools are staying quiet out of uncertainty, or fear. President Donald Trump has called for compliance investigations at some schools with endowments over $1 billion.

Others have vowed to stand firm.

The president of Mount Holyoke College, a liberal arts school in Massachusetts, said she hopes colleagues in higher education will not capitulate to Trump’s vision for the country. Danielle Holley said she believes Trump’s orders are vulnerable to legal challenges.

“Anything that is done to simply disguise what we’re doing is not helpful,” said Holley, who is Black. “It validates this notion that our values are wrong. And I don’t believe that the value of saying we live in a multiracial democracy is wrong.”

Trump has said DEI amounts to discrimination. To get colleges to shutter diversity programs, he said during the campaign he would “advance a measure to have them fined up to the entire amount of their endowment.”

Efforts by colleges to build the diversity they seek on campuses already had been constrained by the 2023 Supreme Court ruling that struck down affirmative action in higher education. Many colleges have said they are no less committed to recruiting students of color and helping all students succeed, even if strategies change or go by a different name.

Northeastern changed the name of what had been called “The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” to “Belonging in Northeastern,” which it described as a “reimagined approach” that embraces everyone at the school.

“While internal structures and approaches may need to be adjusted, the university’s core values don’t change. We believe that embracing our differences — and building a community of belonging — makes Northeastern stronger,” university spokesperson Renata Nyul said.

The orders are having a chilling effect at many colleges, said Paulette Granberry Russell, president of the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education.

“We are also seeing institutions preemptively reevaluating courses, programs and even administrative positions,” she said. “The long-term consequences of such shifts could be profound, both for higher education and for the broader workforce and society.”

Some changes are outside the control of the colleges.

At Rutgers University, professor Marybeth Gasman awoke Jan. 23 to a contractor's email telling her to cancel an upcoming conference on student internships. The funding, from the Department of Labor, was coming through the contractor and earmarked for DEI programs that were put on hold. About 100 students and staff from historically Black colleges and universities had planned to attend the online session.