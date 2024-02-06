All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 16, 2025

College students charged in TikTok-inspired 'catch a predator' plot appear in court

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Five Massachusetts college students appeared in court Thursday, accused of plotting to lure a man to their campus through a dating app and then seizing him as part of a “Catch a Predator” trend on

KATHY McCORMACK and PATRICK WHITTLE, Associated Press
Kelsy Brainard appears district court as she and four other Massachusetts college students made their first appearance on conspiracy and kidnapping charges in Worcester, Mass, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Kelsy Brainard appears district court as she and four other Massachusetts college students made their first appearance on conspiracy and kidnapping charges in Worcester, Mass, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Isabella Trudeau appears at district court as she and four other Massachusetts college students made their first appearance on conspiracy and kidnapping charges in Worcester, Mass, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Isabella Trudeau appears at district court as she and four other Massachusetts college students made their first appearance on conspiracy and kidnapping charges in Worcester, Mass, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joaquin Smith appears at district court as he and four other Massachusetts college students made their first appearance on conspiracy and kidnapping charges in Worcester, Mass, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Joaquin Smith appears at district court as he and four other Massachusetts college students made their first appearance on conspiracy and kidnapping charges in Worcester, Mass, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kevin Carroll appears at district court as he and four other Massachusetts college students made their first appearance on conspiracy and kidnapping charges in Worcester, Mass, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Kevin Carroll appears at district court as he and four other Massachusetts college students made their first appearance on conspiracy and kidnapping charges in Worcester, Mass, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Easton Randall appears at district court as he and four other Massachusetts college students made their first appearance on conspiracy and kidnapping charges in Worcester, Mass, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Easton Randall appears at district court as he and four other Massachusetts college students made their first appearance on conspiracy and kidnapping charges in Worcester, Mass, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A TikTok sign is displayed on top of their building in Culver City, Calif., on Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
FILE - A TikTok sign is displayed on top of their building in Culver City, Calif., on Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Five Massachusetts college students appeared in court Thursday, accused of plotting to lure a man to their campus through a dating app and then seizing him as part of a “Catch a Predator” trend on TikTok.

The Assumption University students, all teenagers, were arraigned on conspiracy and kidnapping charges. Not-guilty pleas were entered for all of them, and they are due back in Worcester District Court on March 28 for a pre-trial conference.

The defendants — Kelsy Brainard, 18; Easton Randall, 19; Kevin Carroll, 18; Isabella Trudeau, 18; and Joaquin Smith, 18 — stood stone-faced in court, showing little emotion and addressing a judge only through attorneys. A sixth defendant was being arraigned separately in juvenile court.

Police said Brainard's Tinder account was used to lure the man to the private, Roman Catholic school in Worcester. She faces an additional charge of witness intimidation. A male student in the group also faces a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The target — a 22-year-old active-duty military service member — told police he was in town for his grandmother’s funeral in October and “just wanted to be around people that were happy,” according to a campus police report. So he turned to Tinder, where a woman whose profile said she was 18 invited him over.

She greeted him, led him into a basement lounge, and then within minutes, "a group of people came out of nowhere and started calling him a pedophile,” accusing him of wanting sex with 17-year-old girls, according to the report.

The man told police that he broke free and was chased by at least 25 people to his car, where he was punched in the head and his car door was slammed on him before he managed to flee.

Campus surveillance video shows a large group of students, including the woman, “all with their cellphones out in what seems to be a recording of the whole episode,” the police statement said. They are seen “laughing and high fiving with each other” in what appeared to be “a deliberately staged event,” and there was no evidence to indicate the man was seeking sexual relations with underage girls, the police report said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Randall told officers they were inspired by the “catch a predator” trend, which he said “is big on TikTok” at the moment. He said their group shared ideas of what to tell the man through the Tinder app to lure him to campus, and then spread word through a dormitory chat group that a “predator” was in the building, the report said.

A review of the messages showed no indication that the man was looking for underage girls, police said.

After the assault, Brainard reported the man to police as a sexual predator and said she was frightened by him. She said he had come to campus uninvited and that she texted a male friend who chased him away. All of this was false, campus police concluded after reviewing surveillance recordings and finding that “first person perspective videos” were being circulated among students.

Before leaving court, where cameras were turned on them, the teens were ordered to have no contact with the targeted man.

A lawyer for Brainard, Christopher Todd, said, “We’re just looking forward to having the process play out.” The lawyer for Trudeau, Robert Iacovelli, said afterward that she's innocent. He filed a motion seeking dismissal of the charges against her, saying authorities lack probable cause to believe she committed a crime.

Other attorneys were not immediately reached for comment about their pleas.

___

Whittle reported from Portland, Maine.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 16
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Cabinet Turner
WorldJan. 16
PHOTO COLLECTION:Trump Cabinet Burgum
WorldJan. 16
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Cabinet Bessent
WorldJan. 16
Surprise finding sheds light on what causes Huntington's dis...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trial over Rudy Giuliani's Florida home is delayed due to the former NYC mayor's unexplained absence
WorldJan. 16
Trial over Rudy Giuliani's Florida home is delayed due to the former NYC mayor's unexplained absence
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is chosen to fill Marco Rubio's open Senate seat
WorldJan. 16
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is chosen to fill Marco Rubio's open Senate seat
Unrivaled 3-on-3 women's basketball league rules, where games will be played and how to watch
WorldJan. 16
Unrivaled 3-on-3 women's basketball league rules, where games will be played and how to watch
Insurers balk at $19.7M claim on fake Basquiat paintings seized by FBI
WorldJan. 16
Insurers balk at $19.7M claim on fake Basquiat paintings seized by FBI
Aaron Jones, George Kittle and Morgan Fox are the finalists for NFL's Salute to Service award
WorldJan. 16
Aaron Jones, George Kittle and Morgan Fox are the finalists for NFL's Salute to Service award
Some immigrants are already leaving the US in 'self-deportations' as Trump's threats loom
WorldJan. 16
Some immigrants are already leaving the US in 'self-deportations' as Trump's threats loom
From LA wildfires to hurricanes, immigrants help rebuild after disasters. Trump may deport many
WorldJan. 16
From LA wildfires to hurricanes, immigrants help rebuild after disasters. Trump may deport many
Trumps tasks congressman with writing executive order he could issue to halt offshore wind
WorldJan. 16
Trumps tasks congressman with writing executive order he could issue to halt offshore wind
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy