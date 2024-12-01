All sections
December 1, 2024

College football players scuffle after flags come out following rivalry wins

College football was dominated by flags on Saturday. Not the ones thrown by officials — the ones planted by players in the middle of the field.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Florida State and Florida players scuffle at midfield after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
Florida State and Florida players scuffle at midfield after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
Florida State and Florida players scuffle at midfield after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
Florida State and Florida players scuffle at midfield after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
A Leon County Sheriff's Deputy stops Florida State offensive lineman Tye Hylton (56) from engaging with Florida players after the close an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida defeated Florida State 31-11. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
A Leon County Sheriff's Deputy stops Florida State offensive lineman Tye Hylton (56) from engaging with Florida players after the close an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida defeated Florida State 31-11. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
Michigan players celebrate their touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Michigan players celebrate their touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Florida's Jack Pyburn (44) strips the ball from Florida State quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
Florida's Jack Pyburn (44) strips the ball from Florida State quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
Arizona State wide receiver Zechariah Sample (87) celebrates with the Territorial Cup after beating Arizona in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Samantha Chow)
Arizona State wide receiver Zechariah Sample (87) celebrates with the Territorial Cup after beating Arizona in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Samantha Chow)

College football was dominated by flags on Saturday. Not the ones thrown by officials — the ones planted by players in the middle of the field.

Michigan, North Carolina State and Florida celebrated road wins by displaying flags on the logos in the middle of their rivals' stadiums. Arizona State put its own twist on the day with a trident.

The results were, well, predictable.

Michigan scuffled with Ohio State after a group of Wolverines attempted to plant their flag in the middle of Ohio Stadium in Columbus following a 13-10 victory. There was a similar scene in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, after at least one N.C. State player tried to plant a Wolfpack flag on UNC’s field following a 35-30 win. And another skirmish in Tallahassee, Florida, after Gators edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. planted a flag on Florida State's logo after a 31-11 win.

“Obviously what happened there at the end of the game is not who we want to be as a program,” Florida coach Billy Napier said. “It’s embarrassing to me and it’s a distraction from a really well-played football game. I want to apologize on behalf of the entire organization just in terms of how we represented the university there. We shouldn’t have done that. We won’t do that moving forward. And there will be consequences for all involved.”

Arizona State defensive lineman Jacob Rich Kongaika tried to plant a trident in the middle of Arizona's logo after a 49-7 win over the Wildcats. Kongaika, an Arizona transfer, then held on as Arizona wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig tried to take the trident away, and the duo was surrounded by players from each school.

There was another skirmish after Missouri's dramatic 28-21 win over visiting Arkansas, but it didn't look as if there were any props involved.

Police in Ohio used pepper spray to break up the players, who threw punches and shoves in the melee that overshadowed the Wolverines' victory. One officer suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to a hospital, a police union official said.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said he understood his players’ actions.

“There are some prideful guys on our team who weren’t going to sit back and let that happen,” Day said.

Michigan running back Kalel Mullings said he didn’t like how the Buckeyes players involved themselves in the Wolverines’ postgame celebration, calling it “classless.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

