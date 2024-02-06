All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 19, 2025

Coco Gauff writes 'RIP TikTok USA' on a TV camera at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tennis star

AP News, Associated Press
Coco Gauff of the U.S. writes "RIP Tik Tok USA" after defeating Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in a fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Coco Gauff of the U.S. writes "RIP Tik Tok USA" after defeating Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in a fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tennis star Coco Gauff mourned the loss of TikTok's app back home, writing on a TV camera lens “RIP TikTok USA” and drawing a broken heart right after winning a match at the Australian Open to reach the quarterfinals.

Gauff's three-set victory in the Grand Slam tournament's main stadium finished on Sunday afternoon local time in Melbourne — about an hour after TikTok could no longer be found on prominent app stores on Saturday in the United States.

A U.S. federal law that would have banned the popular social media platform was scheduled to go into effect. Apple and Google app stores are prohibited from offering TikTok under a law that required its China-based parent company, ByteDance, to sell the platform or face a ban in the U.S.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

When users opened the TikTok app, they encountered a pop-up message from the company that prevented them from scrolling on videos.

Gauff frequently has posted on TikTok, often mimicking popular trends.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 19
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos Australian Open Tennis Fourt...
WorldJan. 19
Trump-allied group's warnings may signal legal blueprint to ...
WorldJan. 19
TikTok goes dark in the US
WorldJan. 19
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration Events, Saturday, Janua...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A look at the events that led up to the arrest of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol
WorldJan. 19
A look at the events that led up to the arrest of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol
Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play the Texans
WorldJan. 18
Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play the Texans
Emporio Armani collection seduces with textures, softness at Milan Fashion Week
WorldJan. 18
Emporio Armani collection seduces with textures, softness at Milan Fashion Week
Chicago prepares for deportation arrests targeting hundreds next week after Trump takes office
WorldJan. 18
Chicago prepares for deportation arrests targeting hundreds next week after Trump takes office
Man's dramatic rescue of dog from freezing river in Vermont caught on video
WorldJan. 18
Man's dramatic rescue of dog from freezing river in Vermont caught on video
Fox exec calls Brady rumors 'a never-ending, merry-go-round' of narratives
WorldJan. 18
Fox exec calls Brady rumors 'a never-ending, merry-go-round' of narratives
Extreme cold forecast for much of US in coming days
WorldJan. 18
Extreme cold forecast for much of US in coming days
Trump says he 'most likely' will give TikTok a 90-day extension to avoid US ban
WorldJan. 18
Trump says he 'most likely' will give TikTok a 90-day extension to avoid US ban
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy