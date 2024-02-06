All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldSeptember 25, 2024

Coca-Cola Spiced is getting canceled after 7 months on the market

Coca-Cola Spiced is being discontinued just seven months after its launch. The company will replace it with a new flavor next year, citing the need to adapt to consumer preferences and market speed.

DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
FILE - Cans of Coca-Cola Spiced are shown on Feb. 6, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
FILE - Cans of Coca-Cola Spiced are shown on Feb. 6, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Coca-Cola Co. is discontinuing its newest “permanent” flavor a little more than seven months after putting it on the market.

The beverage giant said Wednesday that Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar will be phased out and replaced with a new flavor that will be introduced next year.

“We’re always looking at what our consumers like and adjusting our range of products,” the Atlanta-based company said in a statement.

Coca-Cola Spiced went on sale in the U.S. and Canada on Feb. 19. At the time, the company said it would be the first new permanent addition to its North American portfolio in three years.

Coca-Cola didn’t elaborate Wednesday on what went wrong, but it might have been the name. Coca-Cola Spiced doesn’t have much heat; it mostly tastes like raspberry.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Or it may have gone to market too quickly. Coca-Cola’s North American marketing chief Shakir Moin told The Associated Press in February that Coca-Cola Spiced was developed in just seven weeks. It usually takes a year for Coke to come up with a new beverage.

“Consumers are moving faster. The market is moving forward faster. We’ve got to be faster than the speed of the market,” Moin said.

Coke has been exploring ways to get younger drinkers excited about its signature cola. In 2022, it launched Coca-Cola Creations, a series of eight limited-edition Coke flavors in colorful cans and bottles. Hints of coconut, strawberry, watermelon and other flavors were added to the drinks.

Last month, it launched a limited-edition Oreo-flavored Coke with special black-and-white packaging.

Atlanta-based Coke is also leaning more heavily into alcoholic drinks. The company’s first U.S. alcoholic beverage, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, came out in 2021. Earlier this month, Coke and Bacardi Limited announced an agreement to bring a premixed rum-and-Coke cocktail to Europe and Mexico next year.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Prosecutors ask Massachusetts' highest court to allow murder...
WorldOct. 17
Hyundai recalls hydrogen fuel cell vehicles due to fire risk...
WorldOct. 17
Adult day centers offer multicultural hubs for older people ...
WorldOct. 17
Moonlight may hamper views of the Orionid meteor shower, deb...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with 'strategic goals'
WorldOct. 17
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with 'strategic goals'
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Sinwar was killed in Gaza
WorldOct. 17
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Sinwar was killed in Gaza
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy