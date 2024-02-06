Coca-Cola Spiced is getting canceled after 7 months on the market

Coca-Cola Co. is discontinuing its newest “permanent” flavor a little more than seven months after putting it on the market.

The beverage giant said Wednesday that Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar will be phased out and replaced with a new flavor that will be introduced next year.

“We’re always looking at what our consumers like and adjusting our range of products,” the Atlanta-based company said in a statement.

Coca-Cola Spiced went on sale in the U.S. and Canada on Feb. 19. At the time, the company said it would be the first new permanent addition to its North American portfolio in three years.

Coca-Cola didn’t elaborate Wednesday on what went wrong, but it might have been the name. Coca-Cola Spiced doesn’t have much heat; it mostly tastes like raspberry.