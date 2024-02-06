MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When the issue of gun violence came up at the vice presidential debate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had a personal story to tell: His teenage son, Gus, had been at a sports center last year when a shooting took place.

Gus Walz was at volleyball practice at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center in St. Paul the afternoon of Jan. 18, 2023, when a 16-year-old was shot and seriously wounded outside.

It wasn't the first time Tim Walz had spoken about his son's brush with gun violence, and the shooting itself was widely publicized locally. But the Democrat's remarks Tuesday night at his debate with Republican JD Vance, as the public is still getting to know both vice presidential candidates, offered the biggest stage yet to personalize an issue that has deeply affected many American families.

On Wednesday, the youth’s volleyball coach, David Albornoz, praised Gus in an interview with The Associated Press for how he helped get other kids to safety and keep them calm amid the chaotic scene.

“I was impressed by Gus and the kids in general, and how they handled it," Albornoz said. “Gus stayed with the kids as he was supposed to do.”

The shooting came up as Walz and Vance were debating gun violence.

“Well, I think all the parents watching tonight, this is your biggest nightmare," Walz said. "Look, I’ve got a 17-year-old and he witnessed a shooting at a community center playing volleyball. Those things don’t leave you.”

Gus didn't actually see the shooting itself, but he did witness the aftermath, said Albornoz, who is also aquatics facilities supervisor for St. Paul Parks. Among other things, he said, Gus saw Albornoz with blood on his hands from performing first aid on the victim.

Walz briefly brought up the shooting at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Sept. 12, when he accused Vance and his running mate, former President Donald Trump, of minimizing gun violence at schools.

“My own son was in a location where someone was shot in the head. Too many of us have this,” the governor told the crowd.

Walz also mentioned it in an interview with Minnesota Public Radio in March, when he said Gus was still dealing with his feelings a year later.