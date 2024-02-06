All sections
WorldJanuary 17, 2025

CNN found guilty in Florida trial of libeling Navy veteran in Afghan story

A Florida jury on Friday found CNN guilty of libeling a U.S. Navy veteran in a 2021 story about people paid to rescue endangered Afghans following the Taliban takeover of that country.

DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press
FILE - Signage is seen at the CNN Center in Atlanta on April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
FILE - Signage is seen at the CNN Center in Atlanta on April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Florida jury on Friday found CNN guilty of libeling a U.S. Navy veteran in a 2021 story about people paid to rescue endangered Afghans following the Taliban takeover of that country.

The jury in Panama City, Florida, deliberated for more than eight hours starting Thursday before ruling in favor of Zachary Young, who blamed CNN for destroying his business by showing his face onscreen in a story about a “black market” of smuggling out desperate Afghans for high fees.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The jurors next need to decide what the news outlet will be compelled to pay Young.

It was an unusual guilty ruling against a media outlet in a defamation case. Libel laws are generally protective of news organizations, and plaintiffs must meet a high standard to prove defamation.

Young had argued that his business targeted sponsors who could afford to pay for Afghans to get out, not individual Afghans charged as much as $10,000 for the service. While CNN said it was wrong to use the phrase “black market," it contended that its reporting on Young was accurate.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

