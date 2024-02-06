MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Lawyers began delivering their closing arguments Friday in the trial of a New Jersey man charged with trying to kill Salman Rushdie on a New York lecture stage in a knife attack that left the author blind in one eye and with other serious injuries.

Hadi Matar, 27, is charged with attempted murder and assault in the August 2022 attack at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Assistant public defender Andrew Brautigan told the jury that prosecutors have not proved that Matar intended to kill Rushdie.

“You will agree something bad happened to Mr. Rushdie, but you don’t know what Mr. Matar’s conscious objective was," Brautigan said. "The testimony you have heard doesn’t establish anything more than a chaotic noisy outburst that occurred that injured Mr. Rushdie.”

Rushdie, 77, was the key witness during testimony that began last week. The Booker Prize-winning author told jurors he thought he was dying when a masked stranger ran onto the stage and stabbed and slashed at him until being tackled by bystanders. Rushdie showed jurors his now-blinded right eye, usually hidden behind a darkened eyeglass lens.

Jurors also heard from a trauma surgeon who said Rushdie’s injuries would have been fatal without quick treatment, and a law enforcement officer who said Matar was calm and cooperative in his custody.

They were shown video of the assault and aftermath that was captured from multiple angles by Chautauqua Institution cameras. The recordings also picked up the gasps and screams from audience members who had been seated to hear Rushdie speak with City of Asylum Pittsburgh founder Henry Reese about keeping writers safe. Reese suffered a gash to his forehead.

From the witness stand, institution staff and others present that day pointed to Matar as the assailant.