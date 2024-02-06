CLEVELAND (AP) — Star defensive end Myles Garrett has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns with the hope of better positioning himself to win a Super Bowl, according to a statement he sent to media outlets Monday.

The Browns finished last in the AFC North with a 3-14 record and general manager Andrew Berry had said last week he would not trade Garrett in the offseason, saying he anticipated Garrett going directly from the Browns to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A Browns spokesman said Monday the team is not entertaining trade offers for Garrett.

Garrett is under contract with the Browns for two more seasons under a five-year, $125 million extension he signed in 2020.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever," Garrett said in his statement. "My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

Garrett, The Associated Press NFL defensive player of the year last season, is a finalist for the award again. His 14 sacks ranked second in the league, and he became the first player in NFL history to record 14 or more in four consecutive seasons. He holds the franchise record with 102.5 career sacks.