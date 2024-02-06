Pressure had been building on the Archbishop of Canterbury after release of the finding kindled anger about a lack of accountability at the highest reaches of the church. Some members of the General Synod, the church’s national assembly, started a petition calling for Welby to step down, saying he had “lost the confidence of his clergy.”

“I believe that stepping aside is in the best interests of the Church of England, which I dearly love and which I have been honoured to serve,” he said in a statement.