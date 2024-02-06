WASHINGTON (AP) — In a warehouse in Haiti, nearly four metric tons of seeds cannot be distributed. Soon the planting season will be gone and with it, the best chance for those seeds to produce emergency food.

Across the world in South Sudan, a program treating severely malnourished children under age 5 has halted.

Both projects are led by World Relief, an evangelical organization whose work has collapsed in certain countries after the Trump administration froze most foreign aid and sidelined the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Faith-based organizations that partner with the U.S. government to deliver international aid are being hard-hit by the USAID shutdown, and are now facing their own layoffs, furloughs and severe funding shortages.

Remaining staff are being forced to make difficult choices about which lifesaving programs can continue without government funding.

“That’s what keeps me up at night,” said Matthew Soerens, World Relief’s vice president of advocacy and policy.

Two of the 12 largest non-governmental recipients of USAID funds are faith-based: Catholic Relief Services and World Vision. These Christian nonprofits serve millions of people globally and provide food, water and health care in conflict zones.

Catholic Relief Services — founded by U.S. Catholic bishops in 1943 — told staff to expect drastic reductions in their workforce this year, as much as 50 percent, due to cuts in U.S. foreign assistance. CRS receives more USAID support than any other non-governmental organization. The U.S. government funded nearly half of the 2023 CRS budget of $1.2 billion.

The Vatican’s global charity arm, Caritas, on Monday warned that millions of people will die as a result of the “ruthless” U.S. decision to “recklessly” stop USAID funding, and hundreds of millions more will be condemned to “dehumanizing poverty.”

The State Department has offered select waivers for organizations to continue “lifesaving” humanitarian work. But many organizations that have received waivers say federal funding has not arrived for those exempted projects, and they have been unable to get meaningful guidance from the U.S. government.

USAID headquarters staffers — in affidavits filed this week as part of a court challenge to the Trump administration’s dismantling of the agency — say they know of no one in USAID who has been told what process will be followed in accepting and reviewing waiver requests, and no funding is getting through to aid partners and programs.

World Relief received a waiver to continue its lifesaving work in one country — civil-war-torn Sudan — but it is still waiting on government payments for those programs and previously completed work.

“We can’t afford to misunderstand the instructions and spend resources that we don’t have,” Soerens said. “We have some cash reserves, but like most nonprofits, we don’t sit on months and months’ worth of cash.”

Churches and private donors have helped World Relief raise $4.5 million in two weeks to support international aid and its work in the U.S. with refugees. But the organization has furloughed employees and still faces a funding gap of $3.5 million for immediate needs.

Franklin Graham, an evangelical leader who prayed at both of Donald Trump's presidential inaugurations, runs Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical humanitarian organization that has received USAID funds. Graham said in a statement that “the details of the waiver process are not yet clear.”