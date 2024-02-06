All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 12, 2024

Chris Wallace is leaving CNN. He says he wants to see what the new media environment has to offer

Chris Wallace says he's leaving CNN after three years and, at age 77, is eager to see what a transformed media environment has to offer.

DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29, 2020. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP, File)
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29, 2020. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chris Wallace says he's leaving CNN after three years and, at age 77, is eager to see what a transformed media environment has to offer.

“When I look at the media landscape right now, the people who are going independent, whether it's podcasting or streaming, that seems to be where the action is,” he said Tuesday.

It's hard to find a clearer sign of how the business is changing. Wallace is the quintessential broadcast newscaster, son of the CBS News legend Mike Wallace, worked at both ABC and NBC News and was host of “Fox News Sunday” for 18 years before exiting for CNN in 2021.

He was hired to be a leading personality for the CNN+ streaming service, which the company abandoned a month after its launch in 2022. That forced him to cobble together a role at CNN, with a Saturday morning political show and a broader interview program on Max, and appearances on the network as a commentator.

Wallace called the exit amicable. CNN CEO Mark Thompson called him “one of the most respected political journalists in the news business” and said that he wishes him the best.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Thompson likely faces some hard decisions in the future, with CNN's television ratings cratering and an increased emphasis on digital looming.

Wallace said having control over what he does is more appealing to him at this stage of his career. Don't expect big changes in his brand — he'll likely stick with interviews and political analysis, and not favor one political side over another — and he said he's already heard some expressions of interest.

Retirement's not in the blood. His father worked well into his late 80s at “60 Minutes.” Besides, Chris Wallace said, “nobody in my family wants me to retire.”

___

David Bauder writes about media for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under...
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winnin...
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, Novem...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
WorldNov. 20
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
WorldNov. 20
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
WorldNov. 20
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy