WorldDecember 27, 2024

Chinese man sentenced to death for killing 35 people by driving into a crowd

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese court has sentenced a man to death for killing 35 people last month by driving into crowd, in an attack that raised national concern about mass killings.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - A man stands near flowers laid outside the "Zhuhai People's Fitness Plaza" where a man rammed his car into people exercising at the sports center, in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
FILE - A man stands near flowers laid outside the "Zhuhai People's Fitness Plaza" where a man rammed his car into people exercising at the sports center, in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
FILE - A man lights a candle near flowers placed outside the "Zhuhai People's Fitness Plaza", where a man deliberately rammed his car into people exercising at the sports center, killing some and injuring others in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
FILE - A man lights a candle near flowers placed outside the "Zhuhai People's Fitness Plaza", where a man deliberately rammed his car into people exercising at the sports center, killing some and injuring others in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
FILE - A woman stands near flowers placed outside the "Zhuhai People's Fitness Plaza", where a man deliberately rammed his car into people exercising at the sports center, killing some and injuring others in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
FILE - A woman stands near flowers placed outside the "Zhuhai People's Fitness Plaza", where a man deliberately rammed his car into people exercising at the sports center, killing some and injuring others in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

The court in the southern city of Zhuhai handed down the sentence on Friday to Fan Weiqiu, saying the nature of the crime was extremely vile, the means were particularly cruel and the consequences were particularly severe.

The court in the southern city of Zhuhai handed down the sentence on Friday to Fan Weiqiu, saying the nature of the crime was extremely vile, the means were particularly cruel and the consequences were particularly severe.

The court found that Fan was venting anger because he was unhappy with his divorce settlement.

In the days after the attack, Chinese leader Xi Jinping ordered local governments to take steps to prevent future “extreme cases.”

