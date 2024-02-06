All sections
WorldJanuary 13, 2025

China's exports in December grew 10.7%, beating estimates as higher US tariffs loom

HONG KONG (AP) — China's exports in December grew at a faster pace than expected, as factories rushed to fill orders to beat

AP News, Associated Press
Vehicles and trucks for export wait for transportation from a port in Yantai in eastern China's Shandong province on Jan. 2, 2025. (Chinatopix via AP)
Vehicles and trucks for export wait for transportation from a port in Yantai in eastern China's Shandong province on Jan. 2, 2025. (Chinatopix via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A truck loaded with vehicles moves to lines of vehicles for export at a port in Yantai in eastern China's Shandong province on Jan. 2, 2025. (Chinatopix via AP)
A truck loaded with vehicles moves to lines of vehicles for export at a port in Yantai in eastern China's Shandong province on Jan. 2, 2025. (Chinatopix via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s exports in December grew at a faster pace than expected, as factories rushed to fill orders to beat higher tariffs that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose once he takes office.

Exports rose 10.7% from a year earlier. Economists had forecast they would grow about 7%.

Imports rose 1% year-on-year. Analysts had expected imports to shrink about 1.5%.

Trump has pledged to raise tariffs on Chinese goods and close some loopholes that exporters now use to sell their products more cheaply in the U.S. If enacted, his plans would likely raise prices in America and squeeze sales and profit margins for Chinese exporters.

With exports outpacing imports, China's trade surplus grew to $104.84 billion.

China's exports are likely to remain strong in the near-term, said Zichun Huang of Capital Economics, as businesses try to “front-run” potentially higher tariffs.

“Outbound shipments are likely to stay resilient in the near-term, supported by further gains in global market share thanks to a weak real effective exchange rate," she wrote in a note.

But exports will likely weaken later in the year if Trump follows through on his threat to impose tariffs, Huang said.

