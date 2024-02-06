HONG KONG (AP) — Every Wednesday, retiree Zhang Zhili travels an hour by bus to an education center, drawn by the pulsing rhythms of the African drum she plays there in a classroom filled with fellow retirees whose hands move in unison, every beat lifting her spirits.

Zhang, 71, has found joy and new friends at the “elderly university” in Beijing. Besides African drums, the former primary school teacher joins social dance classes, paying about 2,000 yuan ($280) for two courses this semester. Seeing herself standing tall in dance class boosts her confidence. After class, she hangs out with her friends.

“When we get old, what do we need?" she said. “To love ourselves.”

Many older Chinese are looking beyond traditional nursing homes, afraid of abandonment by their families and quality issues. That's driving a boom in universities, home care services, and communities catering to older adults. Though some providers struggle to turn a profit, they persist because they see promise in the growing market.

China has a rapidly aging population. Last year, about 297 million people were aged 60 or above, over one-fifth of the population. By 2035, this number is forecast to exceed 400 million, or over 30% of all Chinese.

That's fueling growth in services and products aimed at older adults in what Beijing calls the silver economy, which is projected to balloon from about 7 trillion yuan (about $982 billion) currently to approximately 30 trillion yuan (about $4.2 trillion) in 2035, raising its share in the economy from about 6% to roughly 10%, Hu Zuquan, a researcher at the State Information Center, a public institution affiliated with China's main planning agency, told state media.

Du Peng, dean of the school of population and health at Beijing's Renmin University, said the government is expanding basic care services to all older people who need them, moving beyond its traditional focus on those without family support. Last year, officials compiled a list of basic care services they aim to make available nationwide, including providing ability assessments for those over 65 and care training subsidies for family members of those who are disabled.

Filial piety runs deep in China and most older people prefer aging at home with family after they retire, typically when they're 50 to 60 years old, one of the youngest retirement ages among the world’s major economies. Many help care for their grandchildren, and for some, nursing homes are seen as a kind of abandonment, except in cases of serious disability.

In January, Beijing issued new guidelines calling for expanding home care services and meal deliveries and more clothing, food and tech products tailored for older adults. They include enriching their lives through education.

Home-based services offer a more affordable alternative to nursing homes, alleviating accommodation costs, Du said. Most older Chinese are relatively healthy, and these able people perhaps need richer cultural lives rather than disability care, he said.

Cai Guixia, 60, said she has found fulfillment in African drumming and modeling classes. She thinks she would feel “forsaken” in a conventional nursing home, preferring to hire a domestic helper.

Liu Xiuqin, an owner of two care homes, saw business opportunities in meeting those needs.

She invested more than 800,000 yuan (about $112,000) to open a school in Beijing. Cai and Zhang are among its 150 students attending classes in dance, singing, yoga and modeling training for about 1,000 yuan ($140) per course each semester. Outside the classroom, her team organizes gatherings where students can socialize.

Liu expects to break even in another year and is prepared for the wait. She believes in the market's future, given that the generation born in the 1960s and later values quality of life and health more than their parents did.

“It’s not about making quick money,” she said. “It requires persistence.”

Turning a profit is proving challenging for some silver economy businesses.