China keeps its economic growth target at 'around 5%' for 2025

BEIJING (AP) — China is keeping its economic growth target at “around 5%” for 2025 despite a looming trade war with the United States and other headwinds.

The target for GDP growth was announced Wednesday in a report being presented by Premier Li Qiang at the opening session of the National People's Congress, the annual meeting of China's legislature. It reflects the government’s hopes to stabilize but not supercharge growth in challenging economic times.

The IMF has projected China's economy will grow 4.6% this year, down from 5% in 2024, according to Chinese government statistics.

“A target of around 5% is well aligned with our mid- and long-term development goals and underscores our resolve to meet difficulties head-on and strive hard to deliver,” the government report said.

The report offered some details on previously announced plans to step up stimulus for the sluggish economy this year. It said China the government would adopt a “more proactive fiscal policy," including an increase in deficit spending from 3% to 4% of GDP, or the size of the overall economy.

It said the government would issue 1.3 trillion yuan ($180 billion) in ultra-long term bonds, up from 1 trillion yuan last year.