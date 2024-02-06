All sections
WorldOctober 22, 2024

China holds live-fire drills opposite Taiwan, a week after large-scale exercise

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China is holding live-fire drills off the coast of its southern Fujian province facing Taiwan, just a week after a massive air-and-sea drill it called

AP News, Associated Press
In this screen grab from video released by the Taiwan Coast Guard, a view of a China Coast Guard boat from a Taiwan Coast Guard boat as it passes near the coast of Matsu islands, Taiwan on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (Taiwan Coast Guard via AP)
In this screen grab from video released by the Taiwan Coast Guard, a view of a China Coast Guard boat from a Taiwan Coast Guard boat as it passes near the coast of Matsu islands, Taiwan on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (Taiwan Coast Guard via AP)
FILE - A boat moves through the water at the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, the closest point in mainland China to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan in southeastern China's Fujian Province, on Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
FILE - A boat moves through the water at the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, the closest point in mainland China to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan in southeastern China's Fujian Province, on Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
FILE - A tourist poses for photos near turbines along the Taiwan Straits in Pingtan in eastern China's Fujian province, on Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
FILE - A tourist poses for photos near turbines along the Taiwan Straits in Pingtan in eastern China's Fujian province, on Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China is holding live-fire drills off the coast of its southern Fujian province facing Taiwan, just a week after a massive air-and-sea drill it called punishment for Taiwan's president rejecting Beijing's claims of sovereignty.

The live fire drills were being held near the Pingtan islands off Fujian province from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a notice from the Maritime Safety Administration. It warned ships to avoid the area. It did not offer additional details.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said China's drills were part of an annual exercise and was tracking them. “It cannot be ruled out that it is one of the ways to expand the deterrent effect in line with the dynamics in the Taiwan Strait,” the statement added.

Taiwan is a self-ruled island that Beijing claims is part of China. Tensions around the issue has flared in recent years. China has increased its presence in the waters and skies around Taiwan. It now increasingly sends large amounts of warplanes and navy vessels in military exercises near Taiwan and its coast guard carries out patrols.

Last week, China held a one-day military exercise aimed at practicing the “sealing off of key ports and key areas.” Taiwan counted a record one-day total of 153 aircraft, 14 navy vessels, and 12 Chinese government ships.

In response to Chinese moves, the U.S. has continued to host what it calls “freedom of navigation” transits through the Taiwan Strait. On Sunday, the destroyer USS Higgins and the Canadian frigate HMCS Vancouver transited the narrow band of ocean that separates China and Taiwan.

Germany sent two warships through the Taiwan Strait last month as it seeks to increase its defense engagement in the Asia-Pacific region.

