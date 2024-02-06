Federal immigration officers will target more than 300 people with histories of egregious, violent crimes after President-elect Donald Trump takes office Monday, an official said, marking his administration's initial attempt toward fulfilling his promise of large-scale deportations.

The operation will be concentrated in the Chicago area, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because plans have not been made public. Arrests are expected all week.

U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement arrests a fraction of its targets in such operations, though Trump is expected to cast a wider net than President Joe Biden, whose focus on picking up people away from the border was largely limited to those with serious criminal histories and national security threats. Trump aides have said they will arrest others, such as spouses or roommates, who are not targets but happen to be in the country illegally.

ICE and the Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday. The plan was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal, which said the operation is expected to begin Tuesday.

Trump’s incoming border czar, Tom Homan, told Fox News that Chicago will be one of many places across the country where federal authorities plan to make arrests.

“We’re going to take the handcuffs off ICE and let them go arrest criminal aliens, that’s what’s going to happen,” Homan said Friday. “What we’re telling ICE, you’re going to go enforce the immigration law without apology. You’re going to concentrate on the worst first, public safety threats first, but no one is off the table. If they’re in the country illegally, they got a problem.”

Trump told NBC News on Saturday that mass deportations remain a top priority. He didn't give an exact date or city where they'll start, but he said they would begin soon.

“It’ll begin very early, very quickly,” he said, adding: “I can’t say which cities because things are evolving. And I don’t think we want to say what city. You’ll see it firsthand.”

“We have to get the criminals out of our country. And I think you would agree with that. I don’t know how anyone could not agree.”