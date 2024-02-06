CHICAGO (AP) — Eight people were shot, three of them fatally, when gunfire erupted Monday during a house party in Chicago, sending screaming people fleeing from the home, authorities and a witness said.

Officers responded about 2:10 p.m. and found that eight people had been shot during a “social gathering” at the home in the city's southwest Chicago Lawn neighborhood, said Chicago's police Chief of Patrol Jon Hein.

He said the victims were four men and four women between the ages of 20 and 35. Police said a 26-year-old man and two other men were pronounced dead and a 27-year-old woman who was shot in the head was hospitalized in critical condition. A 24-year-old woman who was shot six times was hospitalized in serious condition. Three others — two men ages 31 and 25 and a 21-year-old woman — who were shot were in good condition, police said.