WorldDecember 3, 2024

Chicago house party shooting kills 3 men and wounds five other people, police say

CHICAGO (AP) — Eight people were shot, three of them fatally, when gunfire erupted Monday during a house party in Chicago, sending screaming people fleeing from the home, authorities and a witness said.

AP News, Associated Press
Officers responded about 2:10 p.m. and found that eight people had been shot during a “social gathering” at the home in the city's southwest Chicago Lawn neighborhood, said Chicago's police Chief of Patrol Jon Hein.

He said the victims were four men and four women between the ages of 20 and 35. Police said a 26-year-old man and two other men were pronounced dead and a 27-year-old woman who was shot in the head was hospitalized in critical condition. A 24-year-old woman who was shot six times was hospitalized in serious condition. Three others — two men ages 31 and 25 and a 21-year-old woman — who were shot were in good condition, police said.

It's not the first time police have been called to the home, Hein said, and a neighbor who lives on the block, El Towers, said parties are often hosted there. Towers said he heard at least 10 gunshots followed by people running from the home, screaming, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Hein did not provide any information about the shooter or shooters, who remained at large Monday evening, and he was unable to provide a potential motive for the attack.

“We’re going to solve this crime and find the individuals that are responsible for this heinous, terrible incident,” Hein told reporters at the scene.

Chicago Police had no updates as of Tuesday morning, according to the department's communications office.

