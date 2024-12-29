All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 29, 2024

Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen returns to a tournament after a dispute over jeans is resolved

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-ranked chess player

JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press
FILE - Magnus Carlsen arrives at the ninth Breakthrough Prize ceremony, April 15, 2023, at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Magnus Carlsen arrives at the ninth Breakthrough Prize ceremony, April 15, 2023, at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Norwegian Magnus Carlsen of SG Alpine Warriors plays against Poland's Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Chingari Gulf Titans during Global Chess League, July 1, 2023, in Dubai. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
FILE - Norwegian Magnus Carlsen of SG Alpine Warriors plays against Poland's Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Chingari Gulf Titans during Global Chess League, July 1, 2023, in Dubai. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-ranked chess player Magnus Carlsen is headed back to the World Blitz Championship on Monday after its governing body agreed to loosen a dress code that got him fined and denied a late-round game in another tournament for refusing to change out of jeans.

Lamenting the contretemps, International Chess Federation President Arkady Dvorkovich said in a statement Sunday that he'd let World Blitz Championship tournament officials consider allowing “appropriate jeans” with a jacket, and other “elegant minor deviations” from the dress code.

He said Carlsen's stand — which culminated in his quitting the tournament Friday — highlighted a need for more discussion “to ensure that our rules and their application reflect the evolving nature of chess as a global and accessible sport.”

Carlsen, meanwhile, said in a video posted Sunday on social media that he would play — and wear jeans — in the World Blitz Championship when it begins Monday.

“I think the situation was badly mishandled on their side,” the 34-year-old Norwegian grandmaster said. But he added that he loves playing blitz — a fast-paced form of chess — and wanted fans to be able to watch, and that he was encouraged by his discussions with the federation after Friday's showdown.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“I think we sort of all want the same thing,” he suggested in the video on his Take Take Take chess app’s YouTube channel. “We want the players to be comfortable, sure, but also relatively presentable.”

The events began when Carlsen wore jeans and a sportcoat Friday to the Rapid World Championship, which is separate from but held in conjunction with the blitz event. The chess federation said Friday that longstanding rules prohibit jeans at those tournaments, and players are lodged nearby to make sartorial switch-ups easy if needed.

An official fined Carlsen $200 and asked him to change pants, but he refused and wasn't paired for a ninth-round game, the federation said at the time. The organization noted that another grandmaster, Ian Nepomniachtchi, was fined earlier in the day for wearing sports shoes, changed and continued to play.

Carlsen has said that he offered to wear something else the next day, but officials were unyielding. He said “it became a bit of a matter of principle,” so he quit the rapid and blitz championships.

In the video posted Sunday, he questioned whether he had indeed broken a rule and said changing clothes would have needlessly interrupted his concentration between games. He called the punishment “unbelievably harsh.”

“Of course, I could have changed. Obviously, I didn’t want to,” he said, and “I stand by that.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 30
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached Pr...
WorldDec. 29
Jimmy Carter: A brief bio
WorldDec. 29
Jet crash disaster in South Korea marks another setback for ...
WorldDec. 29
Charles Shyer, ‘Father of the Bride’ and ‘Baby Boom’ filmmak...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jimmy Carter: Many evolutions for a centenarian ‘citizen of the world’
WorldDec. 29
Jimmy Carter: Many evolutions for a centenarian ‘citizen of the world’
The Latest: Former President Jimmy Carter is Dead at age 100
WorldDec. 29
The Latest: Former President Jimmy Carter is Dead at age 100
Croatia's incumbent president gains most votes for re-election, but not enough to avoid a runoff
WorldDec. 29
Croatia's incumbent president gains most votes for re-election, but not enough to avoid a runoff
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, Nobel winner, dies at 100
WorldDec. 29
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, Nobel winner, dies at 100
Notable quotes by Jimmy Carter
WorldDec. 29
Notable quotes by Jimmy Carter
Significant milestones in life and career of Jimmy Carter
WorldDec. 29
Significant milestones in life and career of Jimmy Carter
PHOTO COLLECTION: Obit Jimmy Carter
WorldDec. 29
PHOTO COLLECTION: Obit Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president, has died at 100
WorldDec. 29
Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president, has died at 100
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy