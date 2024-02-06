All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 29, 2024

Charles Dolan, HBO and Cablevision founder, dies at 98

Charles F. Dolan, who founded some of the most prominent U.S. media companies including Home Box Office Inc. and Cablevision Systems Corp., has died at age 98, according to a news report.

BRIAN P. D. HANNON, Associated Press
FILE - A sign is displayed at Cablevision headquarters in Bethpage, N.Y., on Sept. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE - A sign is displayed at Cablevision headquarters in Bethpage, N.Y., on Sept. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Charles F. Dolan, who founded some of the most prominent U.S. media companies including Home Box Office Inc. and Cablevision Systems Corp., has died at age 98, according to a news report.

A statement issued Saturday by his family said Dolan died of natural causes, Newsday reported late Saturday.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father and patriarch, Charles Dolan, the visionary founder of HBO and Cablevision,” the statement said.

Dolan's legacy in cable broadcasting includes the 1972 launch of Home Box Office, later known as HBO, and founding Cablevision in 1973 and the American Movie Classics television station in 1984. He also launched News 12 in New York City, the first 24-hour cable channel for local news in the U.S., Newsday reported.

The Cleveland native, who dropped out of John Carroll University in suburban Cleveland, completed the sale of Cablevision to Altice, a European telecommunications and cable company, for $17.7 billion in June 2016.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Dolan, whose primary home was in Cove Neck Village on Long Island in New York, also held controlling stakes in companies that owned Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers, Newsday reported.

James L. Dolan, one of his sons, was the Cablevision CEO from 1995 until the 2016 sale to Altice. He now is the executive chairman and CEO of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The company owns the Knicks and Rangers franchises, among other properties, according to the MSG Sports website.

Newsday, which Cablevision purchased in 2008, also came under the control of Altice with the sale. Patrick Dolan, another son of Charles Dolan, led a group that repurchased 75% of Newsday Media Group in July 2016. Patrick Dolan then purchased the remaining 25% stake in 2018.

At the time of his death, Charles Dolan and his family had a net worth of $5.4 billion, Forbes reported.

Dolan was a founder and chairman emeritus of The Lustgarten Foundation in Uniondale, New York, which conducts pancreatic cancer research.

He is survived by six children, 19 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His wife, Helen Ann Dolan, died in 2023, Newsday reported.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 29
Russian man arrested for allegedly running LGBTQ+ travel age...
WorldDec. 29
Kavelashvili is inaugurated as Georgia's president, complica...
WorldDec. 29
LeBron James at 40: A milestone birthday arrives Monday for ...
WorldDec. 29
A fourth infant dies of the winter cold in Gaza as families ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Azerbaijan's president says crashed jetliner was shot down by Russia unintentionally
WorldDec. 29
Azerbaijan's president says crashed jetliner was shot down by Russia unintentionally
Musk causes uproar for backing Germany's far-right party ahead of key elections
WorldDec. 29
Musk causes uproar for backing Germany's far-right party ahead of key elections
Kansas once required voters to prove citizenship. That didn't work out so well
WorldDec. 29
Kansas once required voters to prove citizenship. That didn't work out so well
Netanyahu is getting his prostate removed as he faces crises on multiple fronts
WorldDec. 29
Netanyahu is getting his prostate removed as he faces crises on multiple fronts
Syria's dwindling Jewish community can visit one of the world's oldest synagogues again
WorldDec. 29
Syria's dwindling Jewish community can visit one of the world's oldest synagogues again
Belgium will ban sales of disposable e-cigarettes in a first for the EU
WorldDec. 29
Belgium will ban sales of disposable e-cigarettes in a first for the EU
2024 was a year of triumphs and setbacks for Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Here's how it unfolded
WorldDec. 29
2024 was a year of triumphs and setbacks for Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Here's how it unfolded
Snoop's game: Snoop Dogg thrills the crowd in the bowl that bears his name
WorldDec. 29
Snoop's game: Snoop Dogg thrills the crowd in the bowl that bears his name
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy