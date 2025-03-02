BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The patio of the storied Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel was packed to the brim with Hollywood stars for the annual Chanel and Charles Finch dinner on Saturday, the final event before the 97th Academy Awards.

Everyone was ready to celebrate, undaunted by the long day ahead or the pressure of the awards show Sunday. Oscar nominees at the dinner included Adrien Brody, Demi Moore, Jeremy Strong, Ralph Fiennes and Fernanda Torres.

Lupita Nyong’o, who voiced the robot Roz in “The Wild Robot,” which is up for best animated film, said she is just excited to attend the show and see how the night plays out.

“When you vote, it’s more interesting,” Nyong’o said. “Also, it’s been a crazy time in the world, so the fact that we still get to sit around and celebrate imagination? That’s a privilege. And I’m looking forward to doing that.”

The black carpet on Saturday was a conveyer belt of celebrities: actors Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning arrived together, chatting casually with TV journalist Gayle King. Director and producer Judd Apatow made it a family affair, posing with his daughter, actor Maude Apatow.

“Oh, I think I will take a boyfriend picture, thank you so much,” actor Natasha Lyonne told photographers before grabbing her date's hand. Noticing “Bridgerton” actor Regé-Jean Page nearby, she said with a smile, “They’re both my boyfriends.”

Other dinner guests included “Dune” filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, “Wicked” star Jeff Goldblum, musician and producer Questlove, filmmaker Patty Jenkins and actors Riley Keough and Olivia Wilde. Some attendees, like Fiennes and comedian John Mulaney, skipped the waiting photographers.

On the patio inside, Harvey Keitel was thrilled to see Willem Dafoe and gave him a kiss on the cheek. The two, who co-starred in “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” were soon joined by actor Lily-Rose Depp. Behind them, actor Michael Keaton snuck by to see a friend, while Mulaney and his wife, actor Olivia Munn, huddled in a corner chatting with actor Zoey Deutch.