LISBON, Portugal (AP) — At least 30 people have been injured, some seriously, in a chairlift accident at the Spanish Astún ski resort, in the Pyrenees mountain range, emergency services and local media reported Saturday.

Nine of the injured are in very serious condition, while another eight are moderately injured, they said.

State TV channel TVE reported that around 80 people remained trapped on the chairlift. The cause of the incident is still unknown.