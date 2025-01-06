NEW YORK (AP) — CES, the annual trade show of all things tech, is upon us.

The multi-day event, organized by the Consumer Technology Association, kicks off this week in Las Vegas — where swaths of the latest gadgets and advances across industries like personal tech, transportation, health care, sustainability and more are set to be on display. And, like last year, artificial intelligence is everywhere you look.

CES 2024 saw more than 138,000 attendees, according to the CTA, and organizers expect to see at least that amount again for this year's show. Over 4,500 exhibitors, including 1,400 startups, are also anticipated across 2.5 million net square feet of floor space this week.

“These are the people getting together, focusing on solving some of the world’s biggest problems — and magic occurs.” Gary Shapiro, CEO and vice chair of the CTA, told The Associated Press ahead of this week's show.

Formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, CES brings attendees and exhibitors from around the globe, with Shapiro noting that organizers expect some 50,000 attendees to come from outside the U.S. Beyond an array of startups, big-name companies set to make appearances this year include Nvidia, Delta Air Lines, Honda, Volvo, Panasonic and L’Oréal.

There may be some increased security this year. CES 2025 arrives less than one week after a highly decorated Army soldier fatally shot himself in a Tesla Cybertruck packed with explosives before it burst into flames outside of President-elect Donald Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas — not far from much of the trade show's planned event space. Shapiro said that organizers regularly work with officials for event safety and that “modest” changes were made in response to recent events, but couldn't go into further detail.

The AP spoke with Shapiro about what to expect for CES 2025. The conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

CES 2025 is here. What are the main themes we can expect this week?

CES 2025 will be an exceptional leap forward in terms of innovation and technology, with a focus on a variety of themes important to the future of humanity. Over 4,000 companies will be here, on literally miles and miles of exhibit space. And they’ll be showing solutions to fundamental human problems — like access to food, clean air, clean water and mobility, as well as health care technology.

We also have newer categories. We’re seeing more technology for the disability community, for example. Products that can serve people with disabilities had a large presence last year, and we expect that to be even bigger this year. Overall, the show is serving humanity and using technology and innovation to fill in gaps where we need a lot more work.