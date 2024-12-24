All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 24, 2024

Centuries-old angels uncovered at Boston church made famous by Paul Revere

BOSTON (AP) — Straddling the scaffolding high up in a

MICHAEL CASEY, Associated Press
Conservator Corrine Long, of Dover, N.H., restores nearly 300-year-old painted angels on walls of Old North Church, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Conservator Corrine Long, of Dover, N.H., restores nearly 300-year-old painted angels on walls of Old North Church, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A nearly 300-year-old painted angel appears on a wall of Old North Church, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
A nearly 300-year-old painted angel appears on a wall of Old North Church, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Conservator Corrine Long, of Dover, N.H., restores nearly 300-year-old painted angels on walls of Old North Church, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Conservator Corrine Long, of Dover, N.H., restores nearly 300-year-old painted angels on walls of Old North Church, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Old North Church, right, is reflected in a storefront window, left, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Old North Church, right, is reflected in a storefront window, left, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Conservator Corrine Long, of Dover, N.H., restores nearly 300-year-old painted angels on walls of Old North Church, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Conservator Corrine Long, of Dover, N.H., restores nearly 300-year-old painted angels on walls of Old North Church, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Recently restored, nearly 300-year-old painted angels, at top right, adorn an arch at the historic Old North Church in the North End neighborhood, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Recently restored, nearly 300-year-old painted angels, at top right, adorn an arch at the historic Old North Church in the North End neighborhood, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Recently restored, nearly 300-year-old painted angels adorn an arch at the historic Old North Church in the North End neighborhood, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Recently restored, nearly 300-year-old painted angels adorn an arch at the historic Old North Church in the North End neighborhood, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Conservator Gianfranco Pocobene, of Malden, Mass., climbs down scaffolding after working to restore nearly 300-year-old painted angels on the walls of Old North Church, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Conservator Gianfranco Pocobene, of Malden, Mass., climbs down scaffolding after working to restore nearly 300-year-old painted angels on the walls of Old North Church, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Conservator Corrine Long, of Dover, N.H., top, hands equipment to conservator Gianfranco Pocobene, of Malden, Mass., center, as they climb down scaffolding after working to restore nearly 300-year-old painted angels on the walls of the Old North Church, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Conservator Corrine Long, of Dover, N.H., top, hands equipment to conservator Gianfranco Pocobene, of Malden, Mass., center, as they climb down scaffolding after working to restore nearly 300-year-old painted angels on the walls of the Old North Church, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A statue of Paul Revere, right, stands in front of Old North Church, behind, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
A statue of Paul Revere, right, stands in front of Old North Church, behind, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An 18th century organ reaches toward the ceiling of Old North Church, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
An 18th century organ reaches toward the ceiling of Old North Church, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Knobs on an 18th century organ are attached to a wood panel at Old North Church, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Knobs on an 18th century organ are attached to a wood panel at Old North Church, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Statues of angels rest in an elevated positions at Old North Church, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Statues of angels rest in an elevated positions at Old North Church, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A statue of an angel rests in an elevated position at Old North Church, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
A statue of an angel rests in an elevated position at Old North Church, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Visitors walks down an isle of Old North Church, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Visitors walks down an isle of Old North Church, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Passers-by walk near Old North Church, center, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Passers-by walk near Old North Church, center, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOSTON (AP) — Straddling the scaffolding high up in a historic Boston church, murals conservator Gianfranco Pocobene is working to uncover eight angels that were hidden under layers of paint for more than a century.

The painted angels — with round childlike faces and wings — once were among the defining features of Old North Church when they were painted around 1730. But officials at the church, a seminal location of the Revolutionary War, painted over the angels in 1912 with thick coats of white paint, part of an austere renovation that restorationists are trying to reverse.

What lies beneath the paint?

“When we first looked at the project six months ago, we had no idea what was here,” Pocobene said as the church, the oldest church building in Boston, was preparing to remove the scaffolding earlier this month to reveal eight of the 20 painted-over angels.

“It's really been quite a revelation to find these really interesting and historic works of art on the walls of the church that nobody has seen in our lifetime," he continued. ”Just to be part of a project where we are revealing something from colonial America is really extraordinary."

A popular stop for tourists visiting Boston's North End, the Old North Church is best known for the two lanterns hung from its steeple on the night of Paul Revere’s 1775 ride to warn of the British army’s approach. Revere was also a teenage bell ringer in the congregation. In 1860, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow wrote “Paul Revere’s Ride,” mentioning the church and introducing the phrase, “one if by land, and two if by sea.”

Returning the church to its roots

But as the 250th anniversary of Revere's ride approaches in April, church officials also want to draw attention to its beginnings in 1723 and its identity, both as a beacon of liberty but also its connections to the slave trade — many of its first congregants profited off slavery. The church was built to house Boston's growing colonial Anglican community and its interior was much more colorful and dynamic than what visitors see today.

“For much of the church’s history, people who were coming here to the church would have seen those angels, would have seen the colorful interior,” said Emily Spence, the associate director of education at Old North Illuminated, which operates the church as a historic site.

“The color scheme was an important part of the identity of the people who worshiped here as members of the congregation of a Church of England church,” she said, adding the interiors would have set the church apart from Puritans who dominated Boston at the time.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Spence said that exploration started in September with efforts to restore the sandstone and teal-colored angels — eight completed this month and another eight by the spring. They were made to look like stone sculptures and it remains unclear why they were painted over.

Bringing angels to life

Researchers knew from the historical record that the angels were on the walls and they still have a copy of a contract signed with John Gibbs, a congregation member who painted them. A paint study completed in 2017 confirmed their presence but their condition was unclear.

Corrine Long, a painting conservator who works with Pocobene, said one of the challenges was removing seven layers of paint without damaging the angels. The team first applied a solvent gel to soften the layers of paint and then manually removed it with a plastic scraper. After that, they cleaned the angels with cotton swabs before retouching to remove any signs of damage.

Once Pocobene and Long started removing the paint, they knew they'd uncovered something special.

"They all have their own character — they're not copies,” Pocobene, who has his own studio in Lawrence, Massachusetts, said. “The artist John Gibbs painted them individually and they’re all in different poses, which gives them a really wonderful rhythmic kind of pattern across the surface of the church.”

For Long, one of the most satisfying parts of the project was returning parts of the church to what the founders had intended — and what tourists should see.

“Whenever I go into a building with history, it amazes me to be surrounded with paintings or the decorations that were there originally,” she said. “When it’s been repainted to be white, it takes away some of that majesty and some of that history."

On a recent day, the church was mostly empty except for the conservators. But two tourists, Sean Dixon and Sarah Jardine from California, did slip in. They walked the aisles and stared up at the scaffolding. It was hard to see the angels through all the steel but what they did see inspired them.

“I was kind of shocked when I first saw it,” said Dixon, an account manager from San Francisco. “It looks really cool and I’m really excited to see the full picture once the scaffolding comes down.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 24
PHOTO COLLECTION: Christmas in Bethlehem
WorldDec. 24
Caitlin Clark honored as AP Female Athlete of the Year follo...
WorldDec. 24
American Airlines operations up and running again after tech...
WorldDec. 24
A blast at a Turkish ammunition factory kills at least 12 pe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sudan's war is 'deepening and widening' a famine crisis, hunger monitoring report says
WorldDec. 24
Sudan's war is 'deepening and widening' a famine crisis, hunger monitoring report says
Staying in office is the main challenge for troubled France's new government
WorldDec. 24
Staying in office is the main challenge for troubled France's new government
How one village became the Christmas capital of Washington state
WorldDec. 24
How one village became the Christmas capital of Washington state
Bethlehem is set to mark a second subdued Christmas during the war in Gaza
WorldDec. 24
Bethlehem is set to mark a second subdued Christmas during the war in Gaza
Middle East latest: Israel intercepts projectile from Yemen. Former Israeli hostage dies
WorldDec. 24
Middle East latest: Israel intercepts projectile from Yemen. Former Israeli hostage dies
India's legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal dies at age 90
WorldDec. 24
India's legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal dies at age 90
Southern Africa elections brought big changes in 2024
WorldDec. 24
Southern Africa elections brought big changes in 2024
Packers clinch playoff berth with 1st shutout in NFL this season, 34-0 over Saints
WorldDec. 24
Packers clinch playoff berth with 1st shutout in NFL this season, 34-0 over Saints
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy