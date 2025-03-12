NUUK, Greenland (AP) — The right leaning Demokraatit Party won the most votes in Greenland’s parliamentary elections, a surprise result as the territory went to the polls in the shadow of President Donald Trump’s stated goal of taking control of the island one way or another.

Both Demokraatit — the Democrats — and the second place party, Naleraq — “Point of Orientation” — favor independence from Denmark. But Demokraatit’s upset victory over parties that have governed the territory for years indicates that many in Greenland care just as much about social issues such as healthcare, education, cultural heritage and other social policies.

The unanticipated results came after huge crowds streamed into the polling station in the capital, Nuuk, throughout the day, warmed by sunny skies. Exhausted voting officials closed the polls well after the planned 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday to make sure everyone in line got a chance to cast their ballot.

Prime Minister Mute Bourup Egede in February called elections a bit early, saying the country needed to be united during a “serious time” that is unlike anything Greenland has ever experienced.

Trump has been outspoken about his desire to control Greenland, telling a joint session of Congress last week that he thought the U.S. was going to get it “one way or the other.”