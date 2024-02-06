All sections
WorldDecember 26, 2024

Cats can get sick with bird flu. Here's how to protect them

A recent bird flu outbreak has raised concerns for pet owners after an Oregon cat died and a pet food recall was issued. Learn how to protect your cats from bird flu and recognize symptoms.

CARLA K. JOHNSON, Associated Press
A recall alert is displayed on a refrigerator at a pet store in Tigard, Ore., on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, after Northwest Naturals announced a voluntary recall Tuesday of one batch of its 2-pound Feline Turkey Recipe raw frozen pet food after it tested positive for the virus. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
A recall alert is displayed on a refrigerator at a pet store in Tigard, Ore., on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, after Northwest Naturals announced a voluntary recall Tuesday of one batch of its 2-pound Feline Turkey Recipe raw frozen pet food after it tested positive for the virus. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A bag of Northwest Naturals 2-pound Feline Turkey Recipe raw frozen pet food that was part of a voluntary recall is displayed for a photograph on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Tigard, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
A bag of Northwest Naturals 2-pound Feline Turkey Recipe raw frozen pet food that was part of a voluntary recall is displayed for a photograph on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Tigard, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A pet store employee holds a bag of Northwest Naturals 2-pound Feline Turkey Recipe raw frozen pet food in Tigard, Ore., on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, after it was taken off the shelves as part of a voluntary recall by the manufacturer. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
A pet store employee holds a bag of Northwest Naturals 2-pound Feline Turkey Recipe raw frozen pet food in Tigard, Ore., on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, after it was taken off the shelves as part of a voluntary recall by the manufacturer. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE -This colorized electron microscope image released by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on March 26, 2024, shows avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (yellow), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells (blue). (CDC/NIAID via AP, File)
FILE -This colorized electron microscope image released by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on March 26, 2024, shows avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (yellow), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells (blue). (CDC/NIAID via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The death of an Oregon house cat and a pet food recall are raising questions about the ongoing outbreak of bird flu and how people can protect their pets.

Bird flu has been spreading for years in wild birds, chickens, turkeys and many other animals. It was first confirmed in U.S. dairy cattle in March.

The virus has been causing sporadic, mostly mild illnesses in people in the U.S., and nearly all of those infected worked on dairy or poultry farms. When the virus is found, every bird on a farm is killed to limit the spread of the disease.

Oregon health officials traced the cat's illness to frozen cat food that contained raw turkey. Virus recovered from the recalled pet food and the infected cat matched.

Some pet owners feed their animals raw meat, but that can be dangerous, even fatal for the animals, said Dr. Michael Q. Bailey, president-elect of the American Veterinary Medical Association. Cooking meat or pasteurizing raw milk destroys the bird flu virus and other disease-causing germs.

“Raw milk, raw meat products can be and are a vector for carrying this virus,” he said.

Are pets in danger of getting bird flu?

Though cases of infection are rare, cats seem especially susceptible to the bird flu virus, or Type A H5N1. Even before the cattle outbreak, there were feline cases linked to wild birds or poultry. Since March, dozens of cats have caught the virus. These include barn and feral cats, indoor cats, and big cats in zoos and in the wild.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating the deaths of four house cats that drank recalled raw milk.

Dogs seem to be less vulnerable than cats, but they should eat only thoroughly cooked foods, Bailey said.

How can I protect my cat from bird flu?

Cats should not drink unpasteurized dairy products or eat raw meat. Pet owners should keep cats away from wild birds, livestock and poultry.

Don't let them wander freely in the outdoors, Bailey said, “because you don’t know what they’re getting into. Cats are natural hunters, and one of the animals they love to hunt are birds.”

Avoid touching sick or dead birds yourself. Thoroughly wash your hands after handling poultry or animals.

What are the symptoms of bird flu in cats?

Cats sick with bird flu might experience loss of appetite, lethargy and fever.

If your cat is usually playful and likes to look out the window, but instead has been sleeping all the time or hiding from you, take note, Bailey said. “There’s something wrong,” he said.

They could have reddened or inflamed eyes and discharge from the eyes and nose. They might have difficulty breathing or have tremors or seizures.

If your cat is sick, call your veterinary clinic and keep the cat away from anyone with a weakened immune system.

What pet food was recalled?

Northwest Naturals, a pet food company in Portland, Oregon, announced a voluntary recall Tuesday of one batch of its 2-pound Feline Turkey Recipe raw frozen pet food after it tested positive for the virus. The product was sold in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin, as well as Canada’s British Columbia.

The recalled food has “best if used by” dates of May 21, 2026, and June 23, 2026. Consumers should throw it away and contact the place of purchase for a refund.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

