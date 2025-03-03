CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) — Before dawn, an elementary school principal in the capital of Mexico's Sinaloa state checks various chats on his phone for word of shootouts or other incidents. If there’s danger, he sends a message to his students’ parents suspending classes.

It isn’t the only new routine in Culiacan, a city of 1 million residents that for the past six months has been the battlefield for the two main factions of the Sinaloa drug cartel.

The violence has limited the hours to bury the dead. Bands that played big parties now play for money at intersections. Any loud noise sends children scurrying for cover. And those who live on the shifting front lines fear for their lives daily.

This is the first extended period of violence that has touched Culiacan's residents because there was safety in the cartel’s total domination. Now, many residents are grateful for the pressure applied by U.S. President Donald Trump to get Mexico to go after the cartels and some are optimistic that this difficult period could change the persistent view that the cartel has been their protector.

‘Tired of being among the bullets’

It started in September, more than a month after Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada — the Sinaloa cartel's oldest and most astute leader — says he was kidnapped by one of the sons of former leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and taken to the U.S. where they were both arrested.

It unleashed a power struggle between both cartel factions and the unwritten agreement to not attack residents uninvolved in the drug trade was broken.

There were carjackings, kidnappings, innocents caught in crossfires and cartel roadblocks where gunmen would scan people’s cell phones looking for any trace of contact with the other side. According to government data, there have been more than 900 killings since September.

A resident of Costa Rica, a small town south of the capital, traced the front line on the horizon: on one side the “Chapos,” on the other the “Mayos.” He, like most others, requested anonymity because of the danger.

An old man there said he saw gunmen dump two bodies in the street.

And sometimes people just disappear. Julio Héctor Carrillo, 34, never arrived home from visiting a relative in late January. According to his brother-in-law, Mario Beltrán, his only transgression was not respecting the locals' self-imposed curfew.

His family didn’t dare to put up signs for their search, instead sticking to social platforms. A search collective looking for the disappeared found a body that is undergoing DNA testing.

“At no other time in the last 30 to 40 years that we have crime stats, have we had so many families with disappeared (relatives),” said Miguel Calderón of the State Public Security Council, a citizen organization. Some are simply picked up, interrogated and released, but others end up on the wall of faces at Culiacan’s cathedral.

“Truly, we’re very tired, very tired of being among the bullets,” said a 38-year-old small business owner who has imposed his own family security protocol: no cycling for their 18-year-old son, who they take everywhere, including to visit his girlfriend, and track in real time through his cell phone.

Their 7-year-old daughter asks in the morning: “‘Dad, am I going to be able to go to school today? Did you already check (Facebook)?’”

“There are things you can’t hide from children,” he said.

U.S.: The solution or the problem?

How Mexican authorities are addressing the violence has changed notably in the past month and locals believe Trump is the reason.