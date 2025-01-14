All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 14, 2025

Canadiens' Emil Heineman is out 3-4 weeks after getting hit by a car while walking in Salt Lake City

Montreal Canadiens player Emil Heineman is expected to miss three to four weeks after being hit by a car while walking in downtown Salt Lake City a day before playing at the Utah Hockey Club.

STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
FILE - Montreal Canadiens' Emil Heineman gets set during a face off in an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
FILE - Montreal Canadiens' Emil Heineman gets set during a face off in an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Montreal Canadiens player Emil Heineman is expected to miss three to four weeks after being hit by a car while walking in downtown Salt Lake City a day before playing at the Utah Hockey Club.

The team announced Tuesday that the 23-year-old Swedish forward was out with an upper-body injury after being involved in a pedestrian accident. The Canadiens face Utah on Tuesday night.

Salt Lake City police said in a news release sent to The Associated Press that they received a 911 call around 3 p.m. Monday, and officers were dispatched to the scene near 200 East 500 South and checked the area but could not find the pedestrian or the passerby who reported the incident. Police said officers received information later in the evening from a nearby business, which said it had info likely associated with the crash.

After learning of Heineman's identity, police said he did not show any signs of serious injuries and was being attended to by team doctors. It was not immediately clear what his injury was.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Police identified all parties involved and said they could not release any additional details. The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating.

Heineman is in his first full NHL season and has 17 points in 41 games with the Canadians. The Leksand, Sweden, native was a second-round pick by Florida in 2000 who was traded to Calgary in 2021 and to Montreal in '22.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 14
'Nobody's dying': A look inside how a senior home evacuated ...
WorldJan. 14
Looming TikTok ban leads some users to look for alternative ...
WorldJan. 14
Biden administration will announce it's lifting state sponso...
WorldJan. 14
Dozens of survivors and dead pulled from illegal South Afric...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mad Men's Jon Hamm is named Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year
WorldJan. 14
Mad Men's Jon Hamm is named Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year
USDA documented insects, slime and ‘general filth’ at Boar's Head plants, records show
WorldJan. 14
USDA documented insects, slime and ‘general filth’ at Boar's Head plants, records show
What Americans think about Pete Hegseth, Trump's Defense Secretary pick
WorldJan. 14
What Americans think about Pete Hegseth, Trump's Defense Secretary pick
Federal prosecutors won't seek charges in deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene
WorldJan. 14
Federal prosecutors won't seek charges in deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene
What to know from Pete Hegseth's fiery confirmation hearing
WorldJan. 14
What to know from Pete Hegseth's fiery confirmation hearing
Blinken makes case for post-war reconstruction, security and governance of Gaza
WorldJan. 14
Blinken makes case for post-war reconstruction, security and governance of Gaza
Judge says the New Orleans Police Department can begin the process of ending federal oversight
WorldJan. 14
Judge says the New Orleans Police Department can begin the process of ending federal oversight
Wildfires latest: Firefighters prepare for dry conditions and strong winds
WorldJan. 14
Wildfires latest: Firefighters prepare for dry conditions and strong winds
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy