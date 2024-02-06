All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 6, 2025

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces his resignation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation, telling the media that “internal battles” mean he “cannot be the best option” in the next election.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces his resignation as Liberal leader and prime minister outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces his resignation as Liberal leader and prime minister outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces his resignation as Liberal leader and prime minister outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces his resignation as Liberal leader and prime minister outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces his resignation as Liberal leader and prime minister outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces his resignation as Liberal leader and prime minister outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation, telling the media that “internal battles” mean he “cannot be the best option” in the next election.

Trudeau said Monday he has asked the president of his Liberal Party to begin the process to select a new leader. He has faced rising discontent over his leadership, and the abrupt departure of his finance minister late last year signaled growing turmoil within his government.

Parliament will be suspended until March 24. It had been due to resume Jan. 27. The timing will allow for a Liberal Party leadership race.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Here's the latest:

Trudeau says Canada needs a reset in politics

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada deserves a Parliament that functions. He took questions after announcing his resignation Monday morning.

Trudeau said Parliament has been “entirely seized” by what he called obstruction and a total lack of productivity. He said this has been the longest-serving minority government in Canadian history.

And in some of his final comments to the media, Trudeau shared his thoughts on opposition Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. He said Poilievre has a “very small vision” for Canada, describing it as “stopping the fight against climate change,” backing off on “strength in diversity” and “attacking journalists.”

Trudeau announces his resignation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation, telling the media that “internal battles” mean he “cannot be the best option” in the next election.

Trudeau says he has asked the president of his Liberal Party to begin the process to select a new leader. He has faced rising discontent over his leadership, and the abrupt departure of his finance minister late last year signaled growing turmoil within his government.

Shortly before he spoke, an official familiar with the matter said Parliament will be suspended until March 24. It had been due to resume Jan. 27. The timing will allow for a Liberal Party leadership race. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the matter publicly.

First, some background

Trudeau came to power in 2015 after 10 years of Conservative Party rule, and had initially been praised for returning the country to its liberal past. But the 53-year-old leader, the son of Pierre Trudeau, one of Canada’s most famous prime ministers, became deeply unpopular with voters in recent years over a range of issues, including the soaring cost of food and housing, and surging immigration.

The political upheaval comes at a difficult moment for Canada internationally. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods if the government does not stem what Trump calls a flow of migrants and drugs in the U.S.

That's even though far fewer of each crosses into the U.S. from Canada than from Mexico, which Trump has also threatened.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 6
Canada's Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader, spelling e...
WorldJan. 6
The Latest: Congress will convene to certify the 2024 electi...
WorldJan. 6
Trump’s lawyers ask judge to halt Friday's hush money case s...
WorldJan. 6
The Latest: Snow, ice and frigid temperatures make for a dan...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: Epiphany
WorldJan. 6
PHOTO COLLECTION: Epiphany
Biden is traveling to New Orleans following the French Quarter attack that killed 14 and injured 30
WorldJan. 6
Biden is traveling to New Orleans following the French Quarter attack that killed 14 and injured 30
CES 2025 is here. What can we expect from the annual show of all-thing tech?
WorldJan. 6
CES 2025 is here. What can we expect from the annual show of all-thing tech?
Residents of Syria's Quneitra are frustrated by lack of action to halt Israeli advance
WorldJan. 6
Residents of Syria's Quneitra are frustrated by lack of action to halt Israeli advance
Nippon, US Steel file suit after Biden administration blocks $15 billion deal
WorldJan. 6
Nippon, US Steel file suit after Biden administration blocks $15 billion deal
Hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions are in limbo as a DC court awaits Trump's White House return
WorldJan. 6
Hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions are in limbo as a DC court awaits Trump's White House return
Shooting attack on a bus carrying Israelis in the occupied West Bank kills 3
WorldJan. 6
Shooting attack on a bus carrying Israelis in the occupied West Bank kills 3
Congress is ready to certify Trump's election win, but his Jan. 6 legacy hangs over the day
WorldJan. 6
Congress is ready to certify Trump's election win, but his Jan. 6 legacy hangs over the day
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy