TORONTO (AP) — Canada's deputy prime minister said she believes Justin Trudeau has the support of a majority of Liberals in Parliament as some prepare to confront him Wednesday in the hopes of convincing him to step down.

Chrystia Freeland and other Cabinet members voiced support for the prime minister on Tuesday ahead of a broader meeting with colleagues.

A number of Liberals have signed a letter hoping to persuade Trudeau to step down before the next election. It was unclear how many signed.

"The vast majority of Liberal Members of Parliament support the prime minister, support him as leader of our government, support him as leader of our party and support him as the guy who is going to lead us into the next election,” Freeland said.

Freeland said she is more confident of that after meetings in the last 36 hours.

The Liberal recently suffered upsets in special elections in districts the party has held for years, raising doubts about Trudeau’s leadership. Losing a district in Canada’s largest city of Toronto, a traditional Liberal stronghold, does not bode well.

A number of Liberal lawmakers have said they will not run again.

Trudeau has said he will lead the party into the election, which come any time between this fall and October, 2025. His Liberal party must rely on the support of at least one major party in Parliament as the Liberals do not have the majority in the House of Commons.

The opposition leader of the Bloc Québécois said his party will work with the Conservatives and NDP parties to bring the Liberals down and force an election if the government doesn't boost old age security payments for seniors.

“The whole story is now: what will Justin Trudeau, superstar, do in the coming days,” Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet said.

Trudeau's Liberals have been in power since 2015 but Canadians have been frustrated by the cost of living coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.