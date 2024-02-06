TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 's chances of staying on in power have become more tenuous after the opposition party that backed his government for years announced it will vote no confidence in the government when Parliament resumes.

An embattled Trudeau reshuffled his Cabinet on Friday — but whether he will step aside in the coming days or weeks remains an open question.

Trudeau participated in the swearing-in ceremony and will chair a meeting with his new Cabinet later in the afternoon. He is not expected to speak publicly Friday as he mulls his future.

Trudeau is facing rising discontent over his leadership, and the abrupt departure of his finance minister on Monday could be something he can’t recover from.

Parliament is now shut for the holidays until late next month, and a “no confidence” vote could be scheduled sometime afterward.

Because Trudeau’s Liberals don’t hold an outright majority in the Parliament, they have for years depended on the support of the leftist New Democratic Party to pass legislation and stay in power. But that support has vanished — NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has called on Trudeau to resign — and he made clear Friday the NDP will vote to bring down the government.

“No matter who is leading the Liberal Party, this government’s time is up. We will put forward a clear motion of non-confidence in the next sitting of the House of Commons,” Singh said in letter released just before Trudeau was schedule to shuffle his Cabinet.

The Liberals could delay Parliament’s return if Trudeau decides to not run in the next year’s election and allows for a party leadership race.

New Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Thursday Trudeau has the “full support of his Cabinet" but acknowledged a rising number of Liberal Members of Parliament want Trudeau to leave. He said Trudeau told them he is reflecting.

Lawmaker Rob Oliphant became the latest Member of Parliament from Trudeau's Liberal party to call for Trudeau to step aside. Oliphant said there should be a “robust, open leadership contest.”

“Our Leader has become a key obstacle preventing many progressive voters who have supported our work from doing so again in the next election,” Oliphant said in a letter released Friday.