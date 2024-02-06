All sections
WorldJanuary 24, 2025

Calvin Jones, a star Nebraska RB who won a Super Bowl with Green Bay, dies at 54

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Calvin Jones, who rushed for more than 3,000 yards in three seasons at Nebraska and was with the Green Bay Packers when they won the Super Bowl after the 1996 season, has died. He was 54.

AP News, Associated Press
Nebraska's Calvin Jones carries the ball during an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., on Nov. 9, 1991. (Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File)
Nebraska's Calvin Jones carries the ball during an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., on Nov. 9, 1991. (Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police said Jones' body was found in the basement of a house in north Omaha on Wednesday night. Police have not confirmed a cause of death pending an autopsy.

A friend of Jones, Jo Dusatko, told the Omaha World-Herald that carbon monoxide poisoning was suspected. She said the furnace in the home was not working and that Jones was using a generator in the basement.

Jones was a high school All-American at Central High School before he went to Nebraska, where he rushed for 3,166 yards and 40 touchdowns and was an All-Big Eight pick in 1992-93.

Jones and Derek Brown formed the tandem called the “We-Backs,” a nod to the Cornhuskers' I-back position, with Jones the backup to Brown in 1991. Jones' breakout that season came when he ran 27 times for a Big Eight freshman-record 294 yards and a school-record six touchdowns in a 59-23 victory over Kansas. His rushing total against the Jayhawks ranks No. 2 on the Nebraska single-game rushing chart.

Jones declared for the NFL draft in 1994 and was a third-round selection of the Raiders. He appeared in 15 games over two seasons with the Raiders and had a total of 27 carries for 112 yards and two catches for 6 yards. He appeared in one game for the Packers in 1996 but had no carries.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

