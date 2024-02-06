NEW YORK (AP) — They're at the top of their sport. They run, weave and go airborne And they're going all out win the championship this weekend.

Sorry — no, they're not the Chiefs or the Eagles. They're the agility dogs at the Westminster Kennel Club show, which began Saturday by showcasing various dog sports.

Dog folk often call Westminster the Super Bowl of dog shows, and the comparison might be especially fitting this year. The United States' most prestigious canine competition opened on the same weekend as pro football's Super Bowl, which features the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The rare coincidence comes after both competitions' dates shifted in recent years.

“I always said I wanted people to call the Super Bowl ‘the Westminster of football,’ ” quipped dog expert David Frei, who has a foot in both worlds: He used to work in publicity for the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Westminster of football? Well, Westminster is 90 years older than the Super Bowl, after all.

And there have been some other connections between the gridiron and Westminster’s green carpet. Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox co-owns a French bulldog who came within a smushy-nose length of winning at Westminster in 2022 and was a finalist the following year. (Many other NFL players also have dogs for fun, if not for show, including Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.)

However you want to analogize it, being at Westminster is a triumph for Guster the rescue pug. Owner Steve Martin never did the sport before Guster signaled he was interested: He started wagging his tail and tilting his head while they watched the Westminster agility contest on TV several years ago.

“We never thought we’d be here. And now we’re here,” Martin, of Austin, Texas, said as they readied to compete Saturday.

Saturday's contest featured about 350 hopefuls that already have reached a championship level in agility, one of dogdom's most popular sports. It was added in 2014 to the Westminster show, marking the first time any part of the event had allowed mixed-breed dogs since the 1800s. Last year saw the first mixed-breed agility winner, a border collie-papillion mix named, appropriately, Nimble, who is competing again this year.